Anthony Joshua’s Family Release Sad Update After Fatal Car Crash
- Fresh details have emerged following the tragic road accident in Nigeria involving British boxing icon Anthony Joshua
- The crash, which occurred two days before the New Year, claimed the lives of Latif and another close associate of the former heavyweight champion
- Authorities have since revealed the circumstances behind the devastating accident, shedding light on how the crash occurred
The family of Anthony Joshua issued an update after the boxer was involved in a fatal car crash while traveling in Nigeria.
The former two-time heavyweight world champion was taken to hospital on Monday, December 29, as he made his way to visit his family home.
The 36-year-old had been a passenger in a black Lexus SUV alongside his personal trainer, Latif Ayodele, and strength and conditioning coach, Sina Ghami.
Their vehicle collided with a stationary red commercial Sinotruck in north-east Lagos, an impact that tragically claimed the lives of both Ayodele and Ghami.
Both men were part of Joshua’s inner circle and were close personal friends of the boxer. Ghami was a co-founder of the London-based Evolve Gym and, according to the gym’s website, was a qualified sports and exercise rehabilitator who specialised in musculoskeletal injuries and corrective exercise.
Ayodele served as Joshua’s personal trainer and was known for his dedication to fitness, regularly sharing his work and his faith on social media.
Just hours before the fatal accident, Joshua and Ayodele had been seen together playing table tennis, unaware of the tragedy that was about to unfold.
Below is the video of Joshua playing table tennis with Latz:
Joshua’s family issues heartbreaking update
A relative of Joshua has also spoken of the family’s shock and sadness in the aftermath of the crash.
The unnamed family member told the BBC they had been expecting Joshua to arrive for New Year celebrations, having not seen him over the festive period.
They said:
“We are hoping for his speedy recovery and also the people who passed away – I pray for the departed to rest in peace.”
They added: “He’s normally coming around for the new year. We haven’t seen him so we were expecting him.”
Providing details on the crash, Police Commander Babatunde Akinbiyi of Nigeria’s Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) revealed that early investigations indicate ‘wrongful overtaking' and excessive speed as a key factor, as noted by the BBC.
In a statement shared on X, the Federal Road Safety Corps said:
“Preliminary findings indicate that the Lexus Jeep, which was suspected to be travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking manoeuvre and crashed into a stationary truck well packed by the side of the road.
“The primary causes of the crash being excessive speed and wrongful overtaking constitute serious traffic violations and remain among the leading causes of fatal road crashes on Nigerian highways.”
Diagram explains how AJ's accident happened
In a related report, YEN.com.gh noted that a diagram of the crash scene circulated online, showing how the accident happened.
The illustration suggests the Lexus SUV hit the stationary truck at an angle, not directly. The strongest impact was on the right side of the vehicle, where Latif and Sina were seated.
