Ghanaian car dealer, Premario Editions, stated that Volvo stands out as the safest option for drivers who prioritise safety above everything else

The influencer’s comment, including his remark about people who fear death choosing the specific car brand, quickly caught attention online

His take has sparked debate, with some people in disbelief, as many expected brands like Tesla to lead such conversations

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Popular car dealer and TikTok influencer Premario Editions has once again sparked discussion online, this time after sharing his thoughts on what he believes is the safest car to buy.

This is the safest car in the world, according to Ghanaian car dealer. Image credit: Freepik, Getty Images & Premario Editions

Source: Getty Images

In a recent video, Premario confidently stated that Volvo is the safest car brand anyone can go for, especially for people who place a high value on safety when choosing a vehicle.

His comment quickly stood out, particularly because many people often assume that newer electric car brands would dominate conversations around safety.

Premario even admitted that he initially thought brands like Tesla would be at the top when it comes to safety, but his conclusion pointed firmly towards Volvo.

While explaining his point, he added a humorous remark, saying that anyone who is scared of death should simply go for a Volvo.

The statement, though made in a joking tone, quickly gained attention across social media platforms, with many users reacting to both his confidence and the way he delivered the message.

Volvo has long been associated with safety in the automotive world, and Premario’s comment has brought that reputation back into online conversations.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens reacted to Premario Edition's pick

For many viewers, his take felt both familiar and surprising at the same time, especially for those who expected a different brand to top the list.

As with most of his videos, the discussion did not take long to spread, with car lovers and everyday users sharing their own opinions under the post.

Some agreed with his stance, pointing to Volvo’s long-standing focus on safety features, while others debated whether newer brands should also be part of the conversation.

Check out some comments below:

Son of Jacob commented:

"Bro is true volvo xc90 is a powerful machine."

Vanhoover commented:

"It is true ohh people have no idea how great Volvo cars are but ghana, unless cars with famous names"

Meena commented:

"But it’s true ooo I never see Volvo car get or involved in a accident before."

Owusu commented:

"It's Tesla bossu, Volvo is also safe but it's not the safest compared to Tesla."

Son.of.the.driver commented:

"Volvo inverted the three point seat belt and all manufacturers are using it now."

Even though the statement came with humour, it has once again shown how much influence social media voices like Premario Editions have when it comes to shaping conversations around cars in Ghana.

From listing cars that attract attention to now weighing in on safety, his content continues to get people talking.

Volvo XC90 is deemed the safest car

YEN.com.gh can confirm that Volvo is widely regarded as one of the safest car brands in the world, with models like the Volvo XC90 consistently ranking among the top safest vehicles in 2025.

Other cars also recognised for their strong safety performance include the Tesla Model 3 and Model S, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Genesis G90, thanks to their advanced collision-avoidance systems and strong structural protection.

Ghanaian dealer shares the car-topping deadly crash discussions. Image credit: Premario Edition, Getty Images, Freepik.

Source: TikTok

Car dealer shared the most dangerous car

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian auto expert, Premario Edition, shared a bold claim in a viral video while discussing vehicle safety and accident statistics.

Data from recent studies also pointed to concerning crash figures linked to the car he mentioned.

The discussion has sparked fresh conversations among drivers about safety and the importance of checking vehicle records before buying.

Source: YEN.com.gh