Ghanaian auto expert, Premario Edition, shared a bold claim in a viral video while discussing vehicle safety and accident statistics

Data from recent studies also pointed to concerning crash figures linked to the car he mentioned

The discussion has sparked fresh conversations among drivers about safety and the importance of checking vehicle records before buying

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Ghanaian car dealer and automobile commentator Premario Edition has sparked conversation online after talking about the most dangerous cars on the road right now.

Ghanaian dealer shares the car-topping deadly crash discussions. Image credit: Premario Edition, Getty Images, Freepik.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking in a video that has been circulating on social media, Premario shared his thoughts while discussing vehicle safety and accident risks.

According to him, a Hyundai car model currently stands out for the wrong reasons when it comes to safety records and crash statistics.

In the video, Premario did not hide his feelings about the vehicle.

Premario Edition called out the Hyundai Venue

He stated that the Hyundai Venue is the most dangerous car in the world right now, based on accident-related data he had seen.

In a moment of humor mixed with criticism, he questioned the meaning of the vehicle’s name. He joked that if a car is called “Venue,” it should be able to take its owner safely to their destination.

“You are calling yourself Hyundai Venue, but you won’t take me safely to my venue,” he said in the video, adding that such concerns would make him think twice before buying the car.

His comments quickly drew attention online, with many viewers debating the claim and sharing their own opinions about vehicle safety and reliability.

Research supports Premario Editions claim

A search conducted by Yen.com.gh also showed that the Hyundai Venue has appeared in recent safety discussions.

According to data from studies published between 2024 and 2025, the vehicle has been identified as one of the cars with a notably high fatal accident rate.

Research findings indicate that the Hyundai Venue recorded a fatality rate of about 13.9 deaths per billion vehicle miles traveled.

That figure is significantly higher than the national average, which makes the statistic stand out in road safety reports.

Road safety experts often use fatality rates per billion vehicle miles as a way to compare the relative risk levels of different vehicle models.

Watch the TikTok video below:

A higher number suggests that vehicles of that model have been involved in more fatal crashes relative to the distance driven.

While such statistics do not automatically mean a car is unsafe in every situation, they often trigger further analysis by safety researchers and motorists.

Premario’s remarks have therefore added to a broader conversation about vehicle safety, reliability, and the importance of checking accident statistics before making a purchasing decision.

A Ghanaian mechanic raises an alarm over what he describes as risky work in converting some Toyota Voxy models. Image credit: Adu Philip, hoose_garageja

Source: UGC

Ghanaian mechanic lamented poor Toyota Voxy conversions

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian auto mechanic, Adu Philip, had raised concerns about the safety of some converted Toyota Voxy vehicles after inspecting one brought to his workshop.

He pointed out that the hydraulic brake lines had been wrongly twisted and straightened during the steering conversion process, which could affect the braking.

Philip stressed that the issue was not the Toyota Voxy itself, but rather poor workmanship during the left-to-right steering conversion done by some artisans in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh