A viral TikTok clip from Auto Trackwise showed men believed to be Interpol agents standing beside a vehicle at Tema Port.

The video sparked heavy online reactions as many social media users speculated about stolen cars entering Ghana.

There has been no official explanation yet on what the officers were specifically inspecting in the clip.

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A trending TikTok video showing men believed to be Interpol officials at Tema Port has triggered widespread reactions online, with many Ghanaians trying to guess what mission may have brought them there.

Questions fly as Interpol officers are spotted at Tema Port in viral clip. Image credit: Auto Trackwise/TikTok & Interpol.

Source: UGC

The short clip, which has been circulating on TikTok and other social media platforms, showed the men standing beside a vehicle at the port while appearing to carry out some form of inspection.

However, what exactly they were doing remains unclear.

The video was shared by TikTok user Auto Trackwise, a content creator known for posting car spare parts content and educating followers about automobiles and the local car market.

In the caption accompanying the video, the user wrote in pidgin:

“Interpol at the port right now, the people make wild pass, now if your car enter Ghana wey ebi stolen norr, your head tears.”

Netizens reacted to Interpol officials at Port

That caption quickly fueled conversations online, especially among car lovers, importers, and social media users who have been following recent concerns around stolen vehicles allegedly making their way into Ghana through international shipping routes.

Many people in the comments section began speculating that the officers may have been at the port over possible stolen vehicle checks, although no official details had been provided at the time of writing.

Check out some comments below:

Just shaved commented:

"There’s something called Chassis Number, it has a history of the vehicle make, do diligence before buying any vehicle."

Joseph commented:

"It is time Ghanaians should start buying Chinese cars, you can't steal a car from China, it's impossible."

Stephen Mensah commented:

"How? Can this happen in the US?"

Hajj Murphy commented:

That's really good."

KYNS photography commented:

"Aww, Ghana."

The viral moment comes against the backdrop of growing concerns about vehicle-related investigations in Ghana and the wider West African region.

In 2025, INTERPOL said it coordinated a West African operation targeting vehicle crime, during which around 150 stolen vehicles were detected, and more than 75 were seized across the region.

INTERPOL also said many of the stolen vehicles identified during that operation had been trafficked from countries including Canada, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Watch the TikTok video below

With that background, many social media users were quick to connect the Tema Port footage to ongoing fears about stolen imported cars.

Still, without an official statement, the exact purpose of the inspection in the trending video remains unknown.

For now, the video has only deepened public curiosity, while leaving many importers and car owners asking one question: what exactly is going on at Tema Port?

Peel Regional Police release photos of carjacking syndicate suspects, including two who were fleeing to Ghana. Image credit: Peel Regional Police

Source: UGC

Stolen vehicles bound for Ghana intercepted

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Canadian police disrupted a luxury carjacking network linked to Ghana, recovering vehicles worth $800,000.

Six suspects have been arrested in connection with armed robberies, facing charges such as money laundering.

The investigation highlighted sophisticated methods to alter the identification numbers of the stolen vehicles for resale abroad.

Source: YEN.com.gh