Premario Editions stirred reactions after naming the cars he believes have carried a serious “snatching” reputation in Ghana over the years

The TikTok car influencer mentioned popular models like the Hyundai Elantra, Honda Civic, Mercedes-Benz C300 and Toyota Camry while laughing through his list

His funny take quickly turned into a relatable conversation, as many social media users know just how much certain cars used to carry pressure in Ghana

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Popular TikTok car influencer Premario Editions has sparked laughter and conversation online after sharing his funny list of cars he believes men have used to “snatch” people’s partners in Ghana.

Premario Editions shares cars that Ghanaian men drive that women notice. Image credit: Premario Editions, Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In a lighthearted video, Premario mentioned a number of car models that, according to him, carried a certain level of attraction and pressure on the streets.

The Hyundai Elantra was listed first

While laughing during the clip, he began with the Hyundai Elantra, which he placed at number one.

According to him, the Elantra is one of the cars that had a strong presence and appeal at a point in Ghana.

He then moved on to the Honda Civic, saying there was a time the car was seriously trending and had its own wave.

Premario continued the list with the Mercedes-Benz C300, followed by the 2014 Mercedes-Benz C250.

He also mentioned the Toyota Camry, a car that has long been popular among many young drivers and car lovers in Ghana.

To make his list even more interesting, he added the Range Rover Velar and Evoque, two luxury rides that are often admired for their bold look and classy appeal.

The 2010 Toyota Corolla concluded the list

He wrapped up the list with the 2010 Toyota Corolla, another car he believes belongs in the conversation.

Even though the video was shared in a joking mood, it quickly became relatable for many social media users.

In Ghana, some cars have often gone beyond just transportation and have become part of lifestyle, image and public perception.

Watch the TikTok video below:

For many young people, especially on social media, certain cars are seen as confidence boosters and instant attention grabbers.

That is what made Premario’s list so funny and familiar to many viewers.

His take may have been playful, but it touched on a real social conversation that many Ghanaians have joked about for years.

From the Elantra to the Civic and even the Camry, his list has now added fresh fuel to the ongoing debate about which cars really used to carry the most “pressure” in Ghana.

Premario Editions lists cars that Ghanaian men drive that women find attractive. Image credit: A1 detailing solution, Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Car dealer: what brands say about drivers

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian car dealer and auto enthusiast A1 Detailing Solutions has once again garnered attention, but this time, it was less about engines and more about personality.

According to him, cars are not just machines that move us from one place to another, but could convey lifestyle, priorities, and even mindset.

Starting with Lexus, A1 Detailing Solutions explained that anyone driving one likely has deep pockets but does not feel the need to shout about it.

Source: YEN.com.gh