The FDA conducted food safety inspections along Oxford Street and Osu, temporarily closing several food service establishments

Inspectors shut down the affected businesses for operating without the mandatory FDA Food Hygiene Permit

The FDA warned all food businesses to obtain the required permit to avoid closures and fines

The FDA has temporarily shut down some food service businesses along Oxford Street and in Osu following inspections conducted on July 16, citing the absence of valid Food Hygiene Permits.

Among the businesses shut down was the KFC branch at Osu.

FDA Shuts Down Osu KFC, Other Food Businesses on Oxford Street Over Missing Hygiene Permits. Credit: FDA Ghana

Source: Twitter

The closures came as FDA officers carried out routine food safety checks across the two locations.

Businesses found to be operating without the required certification were immediately shuttered and will remain so until they secure the necessary Food Hygiene Permit Certificate.

The inspections targeted the food service sector, where the FDA has the authority to enforce compliance with hygiene and safety standards.

Any establishment caught operating without the mandatory permit risks not only closure but also financial penalties under the applicable regulatory framework.

The FDA used the exercise to reinforce its position that no food business may legally operate without first obtaining the Food Hygiene Permit, which serves as official certification that the establishment meets the minimum standards required to handle and serve food to the public.

FDA Urges Food Businesses to Regularise Operations

Following the closures, the authority on X issued a reminder to all food business operators across the country to bring their operations into compliance before further enforcement exercises are undertaken.

The FDA stressed that obtaining the Food Hygiene Permit is not optional but a mandatory requirement for any entity in the food service industry.

Business owners who have yet to regularise their status are urged to do so promptly to avoid facing the same consequences as those shut down during Thursday's exercise.

Sections of Ashaiman China Mall warehouse shut down

In May, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Standards Authority continued its market quality crackdown by shutting down sections of the Ashaiman China Mall warehouse.

The warehouse that the Ghana Standards Authority stormed contained products such as mattresses and electrical appliances, suspected of being manufactured with substandard materials.

Source: YEN.com.gh