Ngizwe Mchunu has accused Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma of using him and Phakelumthakathi Ndabandaba to build the March and March Movement

Mchunu claims the pair were instrumental in growing the anti-illegal immigration movement into a formidable force before being discarded

Despite the falling out, Mchunu has not fully closed the door on a possible reconciliation with Ngobese-Zuma

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Radio presenter and activist Ngizwe Mchunu has publicly accused Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma of exploiting him and fellow activist Phakelumthakathi Ndabandaba to build the March and March Movement into a powerful force before cutting ties with them.

Mchunu alleged that both he and Ndabandaba were central to the movement's growth, lending their influence and effort to establish what became a prominent campaign against illegal immigration in South Africa, only to be discarded once the movement had gained significant momentum.

Ngizwe Mchunu Claims He and Ndabandaba Were Used and Dumped by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

Source: Facebook

According to Mchunu, his contribution alongside that of Ndabandaba was critical in transforming the March and March Movement from its early stages into the organised force it is recognised as today.

He stated that Ngobese-Zuma benefited directly from the groundwork they both laid before the relationship broke down.

Despite the serious nature of his allegations and the apparent breakdown of their working relationship, Mchunu stopped short of a complete and permanent split.

He indicated that he had not entirely ruled out the possibility of reconciling with Ngobese-Zuma at some point in the future, suggesting the situation remains fluid.

The March and March Movement has positioned itself as a significant voice in South Africa's ongoing debate around illegal immigration, making the internal tensions among its prominent figures a matter of considerable public interest.

Jacinta Ngobese slams President Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has responded to President John Mahama's public criticism of South Africa's handling of recent xenophobic attacks targeting foreign nationals, including Ghanaians.

Ngobese-Zuma, who is known for her anti-immigrant stance, reacted to footage shared on X in which Mahama addressed an African Union delegation at the Jubilee House in Accra.

In the video, Mahama criticised South African authorities for failing to act decisively against those fuelling the violence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh