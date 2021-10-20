An elderly woman identified as Ratan has warmed hearts on social media after she was captured selling pens

The elderly woman urged people to patronise her, adding that she resorted to selling pens because she doesn't want to beg for alms

A woman who patronised Ratan has taken to social media to share the woman's story and many were inspired

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

An elderly woman named Ratan who doesn't want to beg for alms has resorted to selling pens and many social media users have been inspired.

A LinkedIn user identified as Shikha Rathi met the elderly woman by the roadside selling pens and decided to patronise her after reading her note.

Ratan warmed hearts on social media after she was captured selling pens. Photo credit: Shikha Rathi/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

Ratan stated in the note that she doesn't want to beg and that people should buy what she is selling.

Sharing the story on her LinkedIn page, Rathi wrote:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"I had gone out with a friend when we met Ratan. When we read her note, my friend immediately made a purchase.

"Ratan was overjoyed and we could see gratitude and kindness in her eyes! She thanked us and didn't even push us further to purchase more pens from her!"

According to Rathi, her integrity along with her sweet smile, kind heart, and her joyful attitude made her purchase more pens from her

In her words:

"Just seeing her smile and gratitude has filled my heart. And she deserves to be celebrated and shared, so hence the post!!"

Many react

Her LinkedIn connections soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Amit Solanki said:

"Amazed to see the charm and grace on her face. Please DM me Shikha Rathi in case you secured her mobile no. or any contact details."

Jeenika A. commented:

"I stay in Pune. Im going to look for her tomorrow. Thanks Shikha Rathi."

Ruchika Lakra wrote:

"Her smile is everything."

Krishna Tiwari commented:

"Her smile. Thanks to you Shikha Rathi for making me as well as others to smile by sharing this post!! It's really thrilling post which has lots of wordings in it!!

"The spirit of hard work and self dependent is one of them!...."

Bhavesh More said:

"Great."

Source: Yen Ghana