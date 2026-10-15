Thailand introduced a Long-Term Resident Visa programme offering a 10-year stay to qualifying foreign nationals

The Thai government set a target of attracting one million wealthy or talented foreign residents within five years

Four categories of eligible applicants cover retirees, remote workers, investors and highly skilled professionals

Thailand has unveiled a Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa programme aimed at drawing high-potential foreigners into the country, offering successful applicants a 10-year stay alongside a suite of financial and administrative incentives.

Thailand identifies four categories of foreigners eligible for its 10-year Long-Term Resident Visa. Photo credit: Toey19863, NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The Thai government described the initiative as part of a broader strategy to position Thailand as a leading regional hub for living and doing business, building on its established reputation as a destination for multinational companies and international visitors.

Authorities set an ambitious target of welcoming one million wealthy or talented foreign residents over the next five years, with the programme designed to boost domestic spending and stimulate wider economic activity.

Thailand: 4 categories of LTR Visa applicants

The programme is open to four distinct groups of foreign nationals. These are Wealthy Global Citizens, Wealthy Pensioners, Work-from-Thailand Professionals, and Highly Skilled Professionals. Each group is subject to its own eligibility criteria, reflecting the government's intention to attract a diverse range of talent and capital rather than a single demographic profile.

The inclusion of a dedicated category for remote workers is particularly notable. Thailand already hosts a large community of digital nomads, and the LTR Visa is expected to offer that group a more formalised and stable residency pathway, replacing the makeshift arrangements many currently rely on.

What Thailand's LTR Visa offers

Beyond the 10-year residency period itself, the LTR Visa package includes both tax and non-tax incentives structured to make Thailand more competitive against other regional destinations that have introduced comparable long-stay programmes in recent years.

The government indicated that the incentives are designed to reduce the administrative and financial barriers that typically discourage foreign professionals and retirees from committing to long-term residence in a single country. Specific benefits vary across the four applicant categories, aligning with the differing needs of investors, pensioners, skilled workers and location-independent professionals.

Officials stated that the programme is expected to contribute to broader economic growth by increasing the volume of foreign spending within Thailand's borders and encouraging new streams of inward investment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh