In recent times, people have come to show that there is just no end to mechanical engineering, and almost everything is possible.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

They have deconstructed the ideas of vehicles as many know them by building something artistically shocking.

One of the vehicles was made out of old fridges. Photo source: Ridiculous rides

Source: UGC

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at four people who have made vehicles of different designs.

1. John

A man entirely remodelled a motor-boat that it became a mini-resort centre. He revealed that he decorated the interior in such a way that it can be a home and club.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Whenever the vehicle approaches the shore, the other boat part can be ejected into the river, leaving the wheels at the bank.

2. Frank Deangelo

The man converted an aeroplane and made it into a gigantic vehicle. To make the project a success, Frank revealed he spent over $1 million (N410,820,000).

In a video interview, he revealed that the automobile wonder was built to give whoever owns it a feeling that they are piloting an aeroplane.

3. Randy Grubb

Grubb's creation is about the most interesting of all the automobile wonders on the list. He did not only build a vehicle that can serve as a home, he broke the popular idea about vehicles.

Randy made a motorhome that can be driven from the driver seat as well as on the roof of the car. It is a perfect cruise motor.

4. Adams

Adams brought the idea of recycling to a whole new level with his dwarf cars. The man is in the business of converting fridges to vehicles.

To enter, he would have to almost crawl in. Despite how small his automobiles are, they are much sought-after. The man is, however, not selling any.

Nigerian man built sports car

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man, Ibitoye Olajide Micheal, singlehandedly made a sports car.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh the man said that he is from Orin Ekiti in Ekiti state. He had his secondary school education at the Polytechnic High School in Ibadan.

He said he would have wanted to study mechanical engineering at the Olabisi Onabajo University but he was denied admission on two different occasions.

Source: Yen.com.gh