Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa visited Kumasi and got a makeup transformation that left her completely floored

The actress gushed over the results in a close-up TikTok video, declaring 'Me ho twa' in Twi as she admired the finished look

The video of Maame Serwaa, who pledged to return to the same makeup artist every time she found herself in Kumasi, impressed her fans

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Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa could barely contain herself after a Kumasi makeup artist delivered a look that clearly exceeded her expectations, and the moment has been making the rounds online.

Maame Serwaa Gushes Over Kumasi Makeup Look, Says 'Me Ho Twa' in Viral TikTok

Source: Instagram

The actress, whose real name is Clara Amoateng Benson, was recently in Kumasi, where she sat down for a makeup session that left her absolutely sold.

Filmed in a close-up, vertical TikTok clip, she appeared in a white floral-print top with her hair pulled back, rocking pink-toned eyeshadow, defined brows, a glossy pink lip, a nose ring, and stud earrings, the full finished look on display for her followers.

Speaking directly into the camera in her signature warm and personal style, Maame Serwaa did not hold back in praising her good looks.

"Me ho twa," she said in Twi, a phrase that roughly translates to expressing that she looks strikingly beautiful.

Beyond simply admiring the result, the actress went a step further and made a promise to the makeup artist.

The actress stated that whenever she is in Kumasi, this would be her go-to person for glam, essentially giving the artist a public endorsement to her large following.

"Wow, I look so good. Thank you so much," she added.

Watch Maame Serwaa gush over her Kumasi makeup transformation in the TikTok video below:

The video of the actress has since spread rapidly, with fans weighing in on just how dramatically the makeover elevated her appearance.

Fan reactions to Maame Serwaa's makeover video

The comment section filled up fast, with supporters expressing admiration and a few admitting they nearly failed to place her face.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

@Grace Wear wrote:

"Awww 🤩 wow so beautiful momma love ya so much maame serwaa can't wait to see you again mummy🥰😘"

@Arsna Baby 🧸 💕 💕commented:

"You look so good 🥳🥳🥳 Clock it 👏👏👏"

@stwaberry 22 added:

"Woo, I didn't recognise you oo, only your voice."

Miss Jenny❤️226💖 said:

"Indeed, you look so good 🥰🥰."

maameserwaalookalike said:

"Godmother, you look so good ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

nanasikapa123 said:

"Kindly tag the makeup artist wai Maame."

KAY JAY 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 wrote:

"You are naturally beautiful, ankasa 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Actress Maame Serwaa trends online over her outfit to attend Dormaahene Nana Agyemang Badu II's 60th birthday party. Photo source: @officialmaameserwaa, @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Maame Serwaa attends Dormaahene's 60th birthday party

In an earlier post, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Serwaa had dazzled the internet with her appearance at the 60th birthday celebration of Dormaahene, Nana Agyemang Badu II.

Arriving at the Abanpredease Palace in Dormaa, where the event took place, the actress wore an elegant mint green gown, stealing the spotlight as stars gathered to celebrate the revered paramount chief, who doubles as the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs.

Just like her makeover session, a video of her at the birthday celebration that appeared online lit up social media with mixed reactions over her looks.

Source: YEN.com.gh