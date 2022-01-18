Global site navigation

Yaas Baby Girl: Video of Adorable Toddler Dressed in Stylish Outfits Goes Viral, Internet in Awe
Yaas Baby Girl: Video of Adorable Toddler Dressed in Stylish Outfits Goes Viral, Internet in Awe

by  Yen.com.gh Naa Ayeley Aryee
  • A viral video of a cute toddler dressed in various stylish outfits is doing the rounds on social media
  • The clip was posted by the girl’s mother on TikTok has gained a lot of traction as it sits at over 788 000 likes
  • Judging by the post’s caption it seems the mom has received some criticism on how she dresses her daughter but many users are fans

A fashion forward mommy @Mrswilson took to social media to post a video of her adorable baby girl dressed in different stylish outfits and online users are loving it.

A mother shared a video of how she chooses to dress her daughter in stylish outfits. Image: @Mrswilson /TikTok
Source: UGC

The cute clip was posted on TikTok and has over 788 000 likes. Judging by the post it appears @Mrswilson has been met with some naysayers on how she chooses to dress her daughter. Pushing through the unnecessary negativity, however, she captioned the post:

“For the last time, I have all kind of clothes in my daughter’s closet, so if I’m going somewhere with her, I play around and dress her nicely that’s all and stop expecting all children to dress the same.”

The beautiful baby girl had users beaming and taking fashion notes. Here are some of their comments on the viral video:

Tiffany commented:

“This little girl is the flyest most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen!! Mamma you’re doing great. Keep her looking adorable.”

Morganne Jordan said:

“Keep doing you mama, she looks so cute.”

Memm375 wrote:

“That child is happy, healthy and loved and she gorgeous.”

Necole Cross said:

“Man this baby dress better than me. Slay baby girl.”

serrenasando35 responded:

“Is it normal to be jealous of a baby’s wardrobe? I would wear all those fits lol.”

SandraYzaguirreHinojos said:

“I just had my daughter and have bought her similar outfits. So adorable!! Love.”

user5755804021710 replied:

“Baby girl is Gaaaaawgeous!! I'm Loving all of her outfits!! Yaaaaaasssss serve Baby!”

Renee Casey37 reacted:

“The bow is so beautiful. A beautiful complement to her outfit.”

MemeMarie reacted:

“Her child her choice. Move along folks!”

ellanoliaherron

“She’s beautiful. You're doing very well mommie.”

Source: YEN.com.gh

