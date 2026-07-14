New Zealand released an updated list of countries whose citizens qualify for visa-free or visa-on-arrival entry into the country

Travellers from several African nations are among those who must obtain a visa before arriving in New Zealand

Citizens of dozens of countries, including many in Europe and North America, can visit New Zealand without a prior visa

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New Zealand has published an updated list of countries whose citizens can enter the country without obtaining a visa in advance, drawing attention from travellers and immigration watchers across Africa and beyond.

Under Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, New Zealand publishes the list of 60 countries whose citizens can enter visa-free. Photo source: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images, Wong Yu Liang/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The list outlines which nationalities qualify for visa-free access, visa-on-arrival, or electronic travel authorisation (NZeTA) and which must apply for a full visitor visa before travelling.

How New Zealand's visa waiver works

Under New Zealand's visa waiver agreements, eligible passport holders can enter the country without a pre-approved visitor visa.

However, they are required to adhere to certain conditions before they can gain entry into the country.

The conditions include the following:

1. Duration of Stay: Visitors from countries with visa waiver agreements with New Zealand may be permitted to stay in the country for up to three months.

However, individuals travelling to the country on a United Kingdom (UK) passport are permitted to stay for up to six months.

2. The NZeTA Requirement: Under this condition, eligible travellers are required to apply for the NZeTA online before they begin their journey. It is a simple digital check required for security and border clearance.

3. On-Arrival Requirements: Under this condition, travellers are required to satisfy immigration officers at the entry point upon their arrival in New Zealand.

Eligible travellers are required to show proof of onwards travel (such as return flight tickets) and evidence of sufficient funds to support themselves during their stay. They are also required to meet character and health standards.

4. Australian Exemption: Australian citizens and permanent residents travelling on an Australian passport are entirely exempt from both visa requirements and the NZeTA.

Ghanaians who have relocated and obtained citizenship in two African countries, Mauritius, Seychelles, or other visa-waiver nations can use their second passports to gain seamless, visa-free entry into New Zealand.

Countries eligible for New Zealand's visa-free entry

Citizens of several high-income nations, particularly from Western Europe, North America, and parts of Asia-Pacific, are among those who can travel to New Zealand without a prior visa.

These include passport holders from the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, and Japan, among many others.

Eligible travellers from these countries may stay for a specified period, typically up to three months, for tourism or short visits.

Some nationalities are required to obtain the NZeTA, an electronic travel authorisation, before boarding a flight to New Zealand, even though they do not need a traditional visa stamp.

Below is the complete list of nations and jurisdictions whose passport holders can visit New Zealand visa-free with an NZeTA:

Andorra Argentina Austria Bahrain Belgium Brazil Brunei Bulgaria Canada Chile Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia (Citizens only) Finland France Germany Greece (Only for Greek passports issued on or after January 1, 2006) Hong Kong (Residents travelling on HKSAR or British National (Overseas) passports only) Hungary Iceland Ireland Israel Italy Japan Kuwait Latvia (Citizens only) Liechtenstein Lithuania (Citizens only) Luxembourg Macau (Residents traveling on Macau Special Administrative Region passports) Malaysia Malta Mauritius Mexico Monaco Netherlands Norway Oman Poland Portugal (Passport holders who have the right to live permanently in Portugal) Qatar Romania San Marino Saudi Arabia Seychelles Singapore Slovak Republic Slovenia South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan (Permanent residents traveling on Taiwan passports) United Arab Emirates (UAE) United Kingdom (Citizens and other British passport holders who have the right to reside permanently in the UK) United States of America (Including USA nationals) Uruguay Vatican City

What African travellers need to know

For most African passport holders, a visa application remains mandatory before travel to New Zealand.

Citizens from countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and others across the continent are generally required to apply through official channels and meet set requirements before their travel is approved.

New Zealand's immigration framework categorises countries based on factors such as bilateral agreements, passport strength, and immigration risk assessments.

The classifications are subject to periodic review and can change based on diplomatic developments or policy shifts.

Travellers are advised to check the official Immigration New Zealand website for the most current and country-specific entry requirements before making any travel plans, as rules can be updated without much public notice.

Under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Spain publishes a list of 60 countries whose citizens can enter the country without a visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Spain lists visa-free eligible countries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared details about Spain's published list of 60 visa-free eligible countries whose citizens can enter the nation.

This new policy came with the notable absence of any African nations in the visa-free category, raising questions about accessibility and international travel fairness for many across the continent.

Source: YEN.com.gh