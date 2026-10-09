The Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service published the full list of foreign nationals eligible for a humanitarian residence permit in the Netherlands

The permits cover six distinct circumstances, including victims of human exploitation and terminally ill individuals who are receiving only palliative care

Westernised Afghan minor girls already living and attending school in the Netherlands are among those who can qualify under the new guidance

The Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) has released an official list of the six categories of foreign nationals who may be eligible for a humanitarian residence permit in the Netherlands.

The IND describes these permits as temporary and compassionate in nature, granted on humanitarian grounds where circumstances are not expected to be permanent.

Dutch IND lists six groups eligible for humanitarian residence permits in the Netherlands Image credit: NICOLAS TUCAT, Klaas Jan Schraa/Getty Images

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Who qualifies for a humanitarian resident permit

The first category covers victims of human exploitation as well as witnesses who reported human exploitation incidents to the police. In such cases, the police notify the IND directly following a report, after which the IND determines whether a permit will be issued.

The second category applies to children placed under the care of a family guardian by a Dutch court. Parents and siblings under 18 years of age may also apply once a child is granted a permit under this arrangement. Children who already held a valid residence permit before the supervision order was issued are generally permitted to retain it.

The third category extends to children temporarily placed in a Dutch foster home or institution under the Hague Child Protection Convention. Both Dutch authorities and the child's country of origin must give prior approval, and the country of origin must have arranged legal authority over the child before placement proceeds.

The fourth category covers foreign nationals who are unable to leave the Netherlands through no fault of their own.

Eligibility requires a confirmed identity and nationality, evidence that the individual made personal attempts to depart, and proof that they sought assistance from the Repatriation and Departure Service, which provides a supporting advisory opinion.

Afghan girls and terminally ill nationals also eligible

The fifth category is reserved specifically for Afghan minor girls already residing in the Netherlands who attend school and have become sufficiently integrated into Western life that return to Afghanistan is no longer considered a realistic option. Once a girl receives a permit under this category, her family members may also apply.

The sixth and final category applies to foreign nationals in the Netherlands who are terminally ill. To qualify, the applicant must no longer be receiving curative medical treatment, with care restricted to palliative support only. The IND specifies that this category applies solely to individuals who will not recover from their condition.

The IND oversees all applications under each of these categories and holds final authority in determining whether a permit is granted in each individual case.

Netherlands names groups eligible for citizenship through option route

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Netherlands had named five categories of people who may apply for Dutch citizenship through what it calls the option route.

The information was published on the Netherlands government website, which specified that only those who fall within one of five defined situations are eligible to apply.

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Source: YEN.com.gh