The French Foreign Legion has strict internal rules governing when its soldiers can legally proceed with a marriage

Legionnaires with fewer than five years of service must seek approval from the Minister of the Armed Forces before tying the knot

Soldiers who have regularised their true identity status and notified their command must also meet a third key condition

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The French Foreign Legion, which draws recruits from countries around the world, enforces a set of binding conditions that determine whether any of its soldiers can get married.

Far from being a private matter, marriage within the Legion is treated as an administrative process subject to official oversight.

French foreign legion lists 3 rules that stop soldiers from getting married. Photo credit: ABDUL SABOOR /Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The force's internal guidelines state plainly that "a legionnaire is only permitted to marry after satisfying several conditions," signalling that personal milestones are not exempt from military authority.

Conditions legionnaires must meet before marriage

Three specific requirements must all be fulfilled before a wedding can go ahead within the Legion.

First, the soldier must be serving under their true identity.

This means their military status has already been formally regularised, a requirement that reflects the Legion's long-standing tradition of accepting recruits who initially enlist under assumed names.

Second, the legionnaire must officially notify their chain of command of the intention to marry.

Keeping superiors informed is not optional but a procedural obligation built into the institution's framework.

Third, and most significantly for newer recruits, any soldier with fewer than five years of service must obtain direct authorisation from the Minister of the Armed Forces.

This ministerial clearance adds a layer of governmental oversight that goes well beyond what most civilian employers would consider appropriate.

What changes after 5 years of service

Legionnaires who have served for more than five years are held to a lighter standard. The requirement for ministerial approval falls away, and the process becomes comparatively straightforward.

However, the obligation to keep commanding officers informed does not disappear entirely, regardless of how long a soldier has been in uniform.

The rules reflect a broader philosophy within the Legion, where institutional loyalty and administrative transparency take precedence even in personal affairs.

For foreign nationals who join the force, navigating these conditions forms part of the wider process of integrating into one of the world's most distinctive military organisations.

France lists military citizenship requirements

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the French Foreign Legion had outlined specific criteria foreign nationals were required to satisfy before applying for French naturalisation.

Foreigners serving in the Legion became eligible to apply for citizenship after completing five years of service.

Recruitment rules also set strict documentation standards that differed depending on an applicant's country of origin.

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Source: YEN.com.gh