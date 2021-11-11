The groom, Collins could not contain his emotions after seeing his bride walking down the aisle in a white wedding gown

He was spotted tearing up as she watched his bride walking towards him at the pulpit

The emotional yet romantic video moved many netizens who confirmed the bride was lucky to be loved in that manner

Weddings belong to the ladies, so it is believed by many people but men too feel some type of way during their big day.

The groom could not hold back his tears at the wedding. Photo: UGC.

Source: UGC

In tears and in joy

This was confirmed by an American groom who could not contain his emotions after seeing his bride walking down the aisle, towards him.

The groom, identified as Collins exchanged marital vows with the love of his life named Donielle about two weeks ago, and their nuptials was nothing short of a fairytale love story.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

During the wedding, Collins who rocked a cream and golden tuxedo suit was spotted giving his bride Donielle a romantic yet unbelievable look as she walked to him.

Clearly overwhelmed by his affection towards his bride, Collins could not hold back his tears of joy as Donielle made her way to the pulpit rocking a stunning white wedding gown.

Collins could not believe his eyes looking at his wife being brought to him by her dad.

The romantic moment was shared online by Iris Film through their official Instagram page.

Hundreds of netizens who viewed the tear-inducing video noted that indeed Donielle was lucky to have landed a man who loves her with all he has, including his tears.

Cursed union?

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh highlighted the story of a Kenyan woman who was dumped by hubby barely six months after the wedding despite everything she had done for the couple out of love.

Speaking to Lynn Ngugi, the lady, June Katei said that she had paid for her dowry, traditional, and church weddings to add insult to injury.

She had even put up a business for her man, but all that could not stop them from parting ways four months after exchanging vows.

Narrating her ill-fated marriage, Katei said that they initially separated, dated different people before reconciling.

“My need for love was very big. I didn’t see many red flags because I wanted love,” she said.

According to Katei, they went on a honeymoon after the wedding, but it lacked joy as they fought.

By May 2021, they had separated after finding out he was cheating with an ex-girlfriend.

Looking back, she admitted paying for everything was a desperate move.

Source: Yen.com.gh