Bride Who Was Paralysed in 2010 Surprises Husband by Walking on Wedding Day

On her wedding day, a paralysed bride decided to surprise the groom by walking down the aisle

Chelsie Hill attached braces to her feet before walking towards the groom, who could not hide his emotions

Wedding guests and social media users who saw the sweet photos admitted to crying

A lady paralysed from the waist down in 2010 after a car accident surprised her fiancé on their wedding day by walking down the aisle.

Chelsie Hill stunned her hubby after walking down the aisle. She was paralysed in 2010 after a car accident. Photos: Asha Bailey.

Source: UGC

After standing up and walking towards him, Chelsie Hill left her husband Jay in shock on their big day.

"For this moment today, I wanted to do something I had always dreamed of,” she said in her wedding vows.

Asha Bailey, the photographer who captured the precious moment when Jay saw Chelsie shared the photos online, warming the hearts of many netizens.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

One photo depicted the stunned groom with his hand on his mouth and tears in his eyes.

Bailey explained that Chelsie pulled off the stunt by putting braces on her legs. She divulged that no one knew about Chelsie’s plan, and the wedding guests were left emotional.

“The moment he saw her walking down the aisle towards him. Chelsie surprised Jay after the first look by putting on her leg braces so she could walk herself down the aisle.

Nobody knew she was going to do this, so there wasn’t a dry eye in the crowd. It was the most beautiful, emotional moment,” the photographer wrote.

Chelsie commented on Bailey’s post by stating:

“You are truly amazing, your eye for all the moments is one of a kind.”

Social media users were touched by the story, with many admitting it made them emotional. Here are some of the comments:

@drepslim:

“The most beautiful thing I’ve seen today, I love humanity. Tue love.”

@emilyrichardsphotography_:

“Obsessed with their story and wedding day.”

@cellesttte:

“Sobbing again.”

@mareviereflecta:

“I’m crying.”

@500diaspracasar:

“I have no words.”

@thenativetap:

“His reaction is everything.”

Shy groom cries

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that a groom shed tears on his wedding day.

A video of the incident depicted him crying his parents and in-laws escorted him to join his wife on their matrimonial bed.

His actions left social media users in laughter as some wondered why he was afraid of meeting his wife in the bedroom.

Source: Yen.com.gh