Justin Bieber shared several photos of him and his wife Hailey during lovely moments spent together

The singer noted how blessed he is to have the 25-year-old in his life, adding she is his forever love

The Sorry crooner noted Hailey was more than enough for him and promised to spend his days making her feel like a queen

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has celebrated his wife Hailey as she turns a year older.

Justin Bieber promised to always be there for his wife Hailey. Photo: justinbieber.

Source: Instagram

The singer has shown that he is undoubtedly head over heels in love with his wife and would not have it any other way.

As Hailey Bieber turned 25 years old, the music star went on his Instagram to dedicate a lovely and powerful message, showering his woman with love.

In the post, Justin shared several photos of him and Hailey during different moments of their time together while relishing marriage life.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The Sorry hitmaker affirmed that everything he has belongs to her, and he's blessed to have her in his life.

"To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever," he wrote.

Justin said that life made more sense after Hailey became his wife, and he promised to never stop loving and protecting her.

He also stated that she was more than enough for him and vowed to spend every day making her feel like a queen.

Fans in awe

Justin's message touched many fans who complimented the couple while celebrating Hailey.

Here are a few reactions:

@mamajanmusic said:

"Love how you love her! HB HRB! MJ."

@karlawelchstylist said:

"The best gal! Happy Birthday @haileybieber."

@thejasonkennedy said:

"Your Queen- Happy Birthday @haileybieber, you are a joy to all of us."

@kimkardashian said:

"The cutest!!! Happy Birthday Hailey."

@luxybaldwin said:

"Why I'm I crying with your words, the way you loves her, I can't I gonna never have this."

@sam_i_am2288 said:

"Nailed the caption, Bieber, and she was damn worthy of it! So much love today for a woman so very clearly deserving of it all! Happy Birthday, @haileybieber!"

@anegadobiba said:

"Best couple!! HDB mama @haileybieber I love you."

Justin on having kids with wife

Recently, The singer disclosed that he wants to start trying to have a child before the year ends.

Bieber opened up about his fatherhood desires on his new Amazon Prime Documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World - where he told his wife expanding their family was part of his 2021 plan.

His wife made a cameo on the documentary and asked the 27-year-old musician what his plans for the year were, and he said:

"My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them. Make sure I put my family first, and, hopefully, we squish out a little nugget."

Source: Yen.com.gh