Ariana was sleeping in her home located in Huston, Texas when gunmen opened fire on her home

The little one was among four adults and two kids inside the apartment when the incident took place

The four-year-old was reported to be in stable condition after undergoing emergency surgery

George Floyd's four-year-old niece was sadly shot while sleeping in her bed at her home.

George Floyd’s niece Arianna being carried by a police officer during one of her uncle's protests. Photo: @MycahABC13.

Source: Twitter

This was after a gunman opened fire on her home in Huston, US, a heinous act that took place on Saturday, January 1.

According to New York Post, the little one, named Arianna, was shot in her torso, with the bullet puncturing her lung and liver, plus also breaking three of her ribs.

She was among four adults and two kids inside the apartment when shots were fired at 3 am.

Arianna in stable condition

Luckily, after emergency surgery, the little one was confirmed to be in stable condition, and will hopefully have a full recovery.

In a statement, the police said they could not identify if there was either one or multiple shooters and they have no suspect as it stands.

They are also unaware of any motive to attack the family as they were sleeping.

Arianna is said to have been very active in the George Floyd protests that demanded justice for her uncle.

Many are hoping that she can also get justice and those behind the act can be brought to book.

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years

In June 2021, former Minneapolis police officer, Dereck Chauvin, was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.

The punishment fell short of the 30 years that the prosecutor had requested, and with good behaviour, Chauvin could be paroled after serving two-thirds of his sentence, or about 15 years.

Judge Peter Cahill went beyond the 12 and half years prescribed under the Minnesota guidelines citing abuse of a position of trust and authority and Floyd's particular cruelty. Read more:

According to Cahill, aggravating factors such as Chauvin's misuse of authority added 10 years to the presumed sentence, CNN reported.

At the sentencing, Floyd’s daughter Gianna Floyd, nephew Brandon Williams and brothers Terrence and Philonise Floyd gave victim impact statements in front of Chauvin and the court.

Source: YEN.com.gh