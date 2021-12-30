The three SHS students who set the naval officer ablaze in an attempt to steal his car have been remanded

They were charged with separate yet several counts of charges for the heinous crime they committed

The three teenagers are expected to reappear in court on Tuesday, January 14, 2022

The three teenage Senior High School (SHS) students, who were arrested for allegedly burning the Naval officer who was operating as a bolt driver have been remanded into police custody.

The court has adjourned the case to Tuesday, January 14, 2022.

According to a Citinewsroom report, the three boys were slapped with several criminal charges by a Sekondi District Court.

The first accused person, Adolf Eshun was slapped with the count of abetment of crime with regards to robbery.

The other two, Patrick Baidoo, and Joseph Lord Nii Adjei Oninku were hit with four counts of charges including conspiracy to commit crime – attempted robbery, causing unlawful damage and murder, and attempt to commit crime -robbery.

The prosecutor, Inspector Jennifer Acheampong, presenting the facts to the courts said 18-year-old Adolf, on December 22, 2021, ordered a bolt ride for Patrick, 19 years, and Joseph, 17 years because they were stranded.

It later emerged that the two burnt the deceased, AB1 Okyere Boateng who is also a Naval Officer after he resisted an attempt to take his vehicle away.

3 teenagers in police grips for allegedly burning naval officer to death

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that three teenagers between the ages of 17 and 19 were in police grips, for allegedly setting an uber driver who happened to be a naval officer ablaze.

The three suspects, who hailed the ride to Bakado near Sekondi reportedly poured fuel on him and set him ablaze with the intention of stealing his vehicle.

The victim, LS Okyere Boateng, died on Friday, December 24, 2021, at the 37 Military Hospital, where he was receiving treatment for severe burns.

The Western Regional Police Command’s Public Relations Officer DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, said the suspects, all students and aged 17 and 18, confessed to committing the heinous crime.

