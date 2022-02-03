A young lady identified as Shay Rose known on Instagram as Crescent Shay has left internet users amazed over her recent creation

The DIY enthusiast made a cocktail dress using a combined total of 2,652 coins which is about 162 cedis

Shay revealed that she collected hundreds of pennies, which she then cleaned thoroughly, and drilled holes in along the sides

More than just saving those coins in a piggybank or simply for keepsake, there is a lot more one can do with these legal tenders and Shay Rose has shown us one incredible way.

Currently trending online are photos of Shay in a dress made entirely from coins.

The dress was made using 2,000 coins. Photo credit: @crescentshay

Better known as Crescent Shay on Instagram, Shay has grown quite popular (with a following of over 1 million) on social media for her mind-blowing imaginative fashion projects.

In December 2021, she embarked on a project to create a dress out of coins and although it took longer than expected, she finally completed the project in January 2022.

Describing the process, she wrote:

"I totally underestimated just how many pennies this skirt would take, and especially how long it would take to chainmail all of the pennies. But it’s finally done!!! and honestly, despite all the work it took, I really do think it was worth it. This dress came out so much cooler than I initially imagined it would - I love this dress so much, I am so proud that I was able to bring this weird idea to life."

What she used to achieve the design

According to her post, she used 13 spools of thread, 4 broken needles, 150+ hours of work and 2652 pennies ($26.52).

Shay collected hundreds of pennies, which she then cleaned thoroughly, and drilled holes in along the sides. This allowed her to sew these copper pieces together and create the bodice and skirt of the dress.

In the video, she shared the end result of her project: a shimmering cocktail dress with cross-back straps and a bottom fringe.

See the video below:

Social media users are impressed

Check out some comments below:

janephilipsstudio:

"But actually it is stunningggg."

sgebler91:

"Well worth the wait! This is STUNNING!!"

julia_scervino:

"Girl you're so TALENT!!! I think I'm in love on your designs!"

adaydreamspills:

"I can’t imagine how cold it is when you first put it on lol. GREAT WORK! It turned out so good!"

Source: YEN.com.gh