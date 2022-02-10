A nice dog named Deedee got rescued by a stranger from a road accident after being nearly hit by a car in Atlanta, USA

After the lucky rescue, the lovely dog was brought home to its owners who got to know of the incident from the internet

Deedee was seen in a video making sounds that suggested it was crying and in a very emotional state of a mixture of joy and sadness

A dog was nearly hit by a car and this would have been a disastrous accident for the lovely pet named Deedee.

However, Deedee was lucky to have been rescued by a kind woman who intervened to save the day. After the lucky escape, the dog became very emotional and came to tears.

A near-death experience

A Tiktok user named Tiffany who posted the video said she rescued the dog and was desirous of reuniting Deedee with its owners.

Posting the video on Tiktok, Tiffany wrote:

"This baby was found in the middle of the streets in Atlanta."

After the video was posted and reshared by ViralHog, the owners of Deedee got to know about the incident and they subsequently reunited.

Social media users react

Many persons who saw the video reshared on Instagram by @dailymail quickly took to the comment section to share their views. A few of the comments are captured below:

@lynsixty says:

"Sounds exactly like my cattle dog! And we adopted her when she was 10 weeks old. She grabs her toy in her mouth and cries like this, and louder, every time we come home or our son visits."

@chihuahuamama99 wrote:

"Oh, my goodness. This is so sad. Animals know things. They get scared too."

@catharinadiepferdefee commented:

"Felt it in my heart.... poor Baby... and still there are humans who say animals don't "feel" .... hope doggie is doing fine now."

@corky60_ remarked:

"How heartbreaking- goes to show how his heart speaks."

Watch the video below:

