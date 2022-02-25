The Facebook founder took to social media as he celebrated his wife's birthday with a sweet post in which he called her the main character in their family

Many people joined Mark and wished his wife, Priscilla Chan, a happy birthday and made the post trend

People even started sharing where they were in the world, which proved that the post had reached various countries around the world

In a cute post by the platform's founder, Mark Zuckerberg, all doubts as to who the leading lady in his life is were cleared. He pulled on the heartstrings of many with an adorable birthday message about his wife, Priscilla Chan.

The social media founder posted a picture of both of them on Facebook and quoted an inscription on his wife's sweater, saying:

"Happy birthday to the main character in our family!"

The sweet birthday post reached over a million people around the world. Mark's post was inundated with people sharing their countries of origin in their birthday messages to Priscilla. Here is a look at some of the responses:

Commenting from South Africa, Philani Ntanzi Kxng said:

"Happy Birthday Month Mngeh we love you Spha eNanda."

Offering a translation in his native language, Lê Hùng Phi said:

"Don't you know "The main character" means "Nóc Nhà" in Vietnamese Happy birthday and all the best to your family ."

Sen Safiyanu commented with a birthday surprise:

"Come to Nigeria and get a Fulani main character also. Very Beautiful in nature ."

