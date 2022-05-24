At 21, Zindzi Thompson has become the youngest Black graduate from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, USA

The trailblazer has also made history as the youngest Black female graduate of medicine in the country

Before this achievement, she enrolled at the Mary Baldwin University in Virginia, USA, at 13 and completed at the age of 16

After pursuing her childhood dream, Zindzi Thompson has made history as the youngest person to graduate from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

The exceptional 21-year-old girl began her journey towards pursuing a career in the medical field at a very early age.

At the incredible age of 13, she enrolled at the Mary Baldwin University in Virginia, USA, where she received her degree at 16, the Scholarship Region said.

Pursuing her medical dream

After her university degree, she enrolled at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, USA, where she has made history as the youngest Black person to graduate from the university at 21.

According to Scholarship Region, Zindzi Thompson has also become the youngest Black female graduate of medicine in the United States of America.

