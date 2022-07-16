A woman has recalled the terrifying moment she discovered a snake slithering on her windshield while driving

Vicki Ruhl was driving on a Kansas highway in the United States of America when she saw the serpent on her vehicle

The video showing the reptile hanging on the vehicle's side mirror has been shared on the internet

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A woman named Vicki Ruhl has recounted how she discovered a long snake slithering on her windshield while driving on a Kansas highway in the United States of America.

Ruhl described the moment she saw the reptile on her vehicle as her worst nightmare, adding that ''it was so surreal''.

"I was just frightened; just terrified ... To have to experience that while driving, I'll never forget it,'' she told FOX 23.

Photos of snake slithering on woman's windshield as she drives. Credit: FOX 23.

Source: UGC

FOX 23 shared the clip capturing the reptile hanging off the vehicle's side mirror, where it appeared to stare at her at a point.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The serpent slithered off the vehicle after Ruhl exited the highway and parked.

Watch the video here:

Unusual Video of Very Long Snake Clinging to Driver's Wing Mirror

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video showing the incredible moment a van driver spotted a massive snake clinging to his wing mirror has surfaced on social media.

The driver, James, was travelling at 70mph along with the M5 towards Staffordshire in the United Kingdom, with his son Charlie Bristow, 25, in the passenger seat.

The Sun reports that Charlie leaned over James to film the grass snake slithering around the front bonnet and onto the right-wing mirror.

Mystery: Massive Python Hits Road To Cross Over During Strange Hours At Night

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a video of a massive snake crossing the street late in the night has surfaced on social media and caused several members of the cyber community to panic.

In the short video clip making the rounds on social media, chanced on by YEN.com.gh, the long, massive, and limbless reptile crossing from one side of the road to the other.

Rupin1992, a Twitter user, shared the video on his page on March 8, which has now gained traction online.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh