A determined Black lady, Mya Christinee, has celebrated graduating with an Aerospace Engineering degree

The young lady earned the milestone at Pennsylvania State University in the United States of America

She posted several stunning images on her Twitter account and received compliments from well-wishers

Black excellence! A determined lady named Mya Christinee has celebrated earning an Aerospace Engineering degree from Pennsylvania State University in the US.

The young graduate took to social media to announce her academic milestone in a Twitter post.

Christinee bask in the joy of her achievement online

Christinee added four stunning images donning her adorable graduation gown at the reputable university.

Black lady earns Aerospace Engineering degree from US university. Photo credit: @mya_christinee.

Source: Twitter

Dear Old State, I need some space after the most rewarding four years of my life. I am officially a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Aerospace Engineering! Oh, and I’m the ONLY black grad,'' she posted on Twitter.

Christinee posed for the pictures at different locations, including one beside a sculpture. Her achievement and frames gathered compliments from thoughtful netizens.

See the photos below:

Reactions to Christinee's accomplishment

@pghrobrob said:

Congrats!

@BengleTrudy commented:

Congrats, and welcome to the @PennStateAlums family!

@kcornman posted:

Congrats!! When I graduated with that degree in 1988, there were only three women! Best of luck with your career.

@tracklife_jaz said:

I love that for you, Black girl magic.

@amy_davis412 commented:

Go and change the world! Congratulations!

@jjbennett64 posted:

Congratulations!

@Ron3965 said:

Congratulations!

@bangali_87 shared:

Congrats!

@MichaLWhite said:

Congrats, big time.

@NittanyNC reacted:

Congratulations!

@Aaron09411365 said:

Congratulations.

@DocPSU commented:

Congrats, and all the best! WE ARE!

