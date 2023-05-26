Mariah Carey has added to the long list of celebrities and fans who are mourning Tina Turner's death

Tina Turner's representative confirmed that the star passed away at her home in Switzerland, aged 83

Reacting to the iconic singer's death, Mariah Carey said her music will continue to inspire generations to come

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Mariah Carey has joined the world in mourning legendary singer ad performer Tina Turner's death. Stars like Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Barack Obama and Beyoncé Knowles have released statements to mourn Tina Turner.

Mariah Carey posted a touching tribute following Tina Turner's birthday. Image: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Mariah Carey pens touching tribute following Tina Turner's death

The world is still trying to come to terms with Tina Turner's death. Undoubtedly one of the greatest performers of our time, the star is being mourned by fans and fellow celebrities.

TMZ reported that the We Belong Together singer took to her social media pages to share a picture of the late Queen of Rock 'n' Roll and a touching tribute.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Mariah said words like icon superstar and legendary are often used where they do not fit but Tina Turner embodied them all. She also added that the I Don't Wanna Lose You singer was an inspiration to many and her music will continue to inspire the world. She wrote:

"The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more - an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer.

"To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in Peace, Queen ❤️."

Mariah Carey's followers join their fav in mourning Tina Turner's death

Social media users were moved by Mariah Carey's touching tribute. Fans said the star's death will impact the music industry.

@MarcosQuintal said:

"Beautiful words Mariah! Tina will be remembered for eternity."

@RIH_ISSUE added:

"Beautifully written Mariah."

@England20124 commented:

"She was awesome. I love her music. "

@Michele808 noted:

"Beautiful words from one Queen to another.. Her music will always live on.. Rest in Peace to the legend, Ms. Turner✨"

Uncle Ato recalls late wife's long battle with sickness before her death

In another story, YEN.com.gh published that reported that Ghanaian gospel singer Rev Alexander Bruce-Ghartey, known as Uncle Ato, disclosed that his departed wife battled a protracted ailment before passing.

The singer said his late wife Amen Ama Bruce-Ghartey's long battle with the sickness that took her life began in 2015.

When asked why he chose to describe her as a strong woman in an artwork that featured her picture in an interview on United Showbiz on Saturday, February 25, Uncle Ato said she was strong during her struggle with the sickness before she passed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly.co.za