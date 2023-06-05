A former sanitation worker in Prince George's County, Maryland, has graduated from Harvard Law School

Rehan Staton, a young man who once worked as a sanitation worker in Prince George's County, Maryland, has graduated from Harvard Law School.

He received big cheers when he recently crossed the stage to collect his certificate on graduation day.

Staton garnered attention when he first found out he had gained admittance into Harvard in 2020. He's made the most of his time at Harvard since then, focusing on where he's going and reflecting on where he's been.

Rehan Staton endures difficulties

According to the young man, becoming a garbage collector changed his life. Staton, whose father singlehandedly raised him and his brother, Reggie, battled financial hardships for most of his life after their mother left.

"There were housing insecurities, food insecurities. We often didn't know we would be able to keep our home," he said, NBC Washington reports.

Staton and his brother got employment as sanitation workers, and his brother finally dropped out of college to make ends meet. ''I became a garbage man,'' he said.

Per Because Of Them We Can, Staton spent his mornings hauling trash before heading to the University of Maryland class.

Once he got to Harvard after his first degree, he received financial support from actor Tyler Perry to pay his tuition owing to the 2020 viral story.

After graduating from Harvard, Staton already has a job lined up at a law firm in New York. Congrats, winner.

