The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has formally filed a complaint with FIFA regarding the eligibility of six players who represented the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) in the 2026 World Cup African playoff.

This comes after Nigeria’s heartbreaking penalty shootout loss to DR Congo on November 16, 2025, which dashed their hopes of reaching the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Nigeria petitions FIFA over Congo's ineligible players

NFF General Secretary Dr. Mohamed Sanusi confirmed that the federation has taken formal steps to contest the participation of certain Congolese players, arguing they may have violated FIFA’s strict regulations on national team switches.

Central to the dispute is DR Congo’s constitutional ban on dual nationality, which only allows citizens born abroad to hold multiple passports if they choose between them by the age of 21.

The NFF alleges that some of the DR Congo players, including those possessing European passports such as French or Dutch, failed to renounce their former citizenship before representing the African nation.

This, according to Nigeria, should render them ineligible under both Congolese law and FIFA’s nationality rules.

Speaking to The Guardian, Dr. Sanusi said, “We’re waiting. The Congolese rules say you cannot have a dual citizenship or nationality. [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka has a European passport; there are some of them that have French passports, some of them Dutch passports. The rules are very clear, and we have submitted our petition.”

He further expressed concerns about FIFA’s clearance of these players, adding,

“FIFA rules say once you have passports of your country, you’re eligible... But right now, our concern is that FIFA was deceived into clearing them. It is not the responsibility of FIFA to ensure that the regulations of Congo are followed... What we are saying is that it was fraudulent.”

How petition affects Nigeria’s World Cup hopes

The matter now lies with FIFA, who will thoroughly investigate the claims.

Should the allegations be upheld, Nigeria could be reinstated and advance to the Intercontinental Playoffs scheduled for March 2026 in Mexico, provided those fixtures have not yet taken place.

FIFA’s decision holds the key to Nigeria’s 2026 journey.

As the football world awaits FIFA’s verdict, this ruling will ultimately decide whether the Super Eagles will get another shot at securing a place on football’s grandest stage.

For Nigeria, who could equal Ghana's AFCON title count at this year's championship, hope remains alive as the final chapter of this qualification saga unfolds.

