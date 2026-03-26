Trump Tells Iran To ‘Get Serious Soon’ On Negotiations After Tehran Rejects Ceasefire
- US President Donald Trump urged Iran to negotiate better, claiming a deal to end the war is just around the corner
- Iran continues to block ships linked to US efforts from using the Strait of Hormuz, while letting a few through for a fee
- The conflict's death toll has risen with over 1,900 dead in Iran and 1,100 in Lebanon, while many have been displaced
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US President Donald Trump has warned Iran to get serious about negotiating a deal to end the war.
The post comes a day after Trump claimed a deal to end the war was near, despite Tehran’s dismissal of his 15-point ceasefire plan.
AP reported that Iran has been blocking ships it perceives as linked to the US and Israeli war effort from the Strait of Hormuz.
The middle east country is however letting through a trickle of others through the crucial waterway.
Jasem Mohamed al-Budaiwi, of the Gulf Cooperation Council, a bloc of six Gulf Arab nations, said Iran was charging for safe passage through the strait.
Meanwhile, the US was preparing for the arrival of thousands of soldiers that could be used on the ground in Iran.
The death toll from the war has risen to more than 1,900 people in Iran and nearly 1,100 people in Lebanon, with dozens more killed in Israel and elsewhere in the region.
Thirteen US soldiers have died while millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.
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