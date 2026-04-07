A young man currently in Iran has gone public about what is happening in the country amid the ongoing war with America

He spoke about the infrastructure that has been bombed since the start of the war, as well as messages given to citizens by Iranian authorities

Ghanaians who watched the young man’s interview have shared varied opinions on the statements he made about the war.

A Ghanaian man currently based in Iran has granted a rare interview, speaking about happenings in the country amid the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region.

Speaking in an interview with Kofi Adoma on Kofi TV, the young man, who identified himself as Ismail Drahman, alleged that civilian infrastructure has been targeted in Iran since the start of the war.

A young Ghanaian in Iran has spoken up in the wake of the ultimatum given by Trump Photo credit: @Kofi TV/YouTube, @Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to him, some university campuses in Iran have also come under bombing since the conflict began.

He explained that since the start of the war, Iranian authorities have made it clear to people in the country that their main goal is to defend their territory against external aggression.

When asked whether the threat of a US ground invasion had raised fear in Iran, Ismail Drahman stated that developments in the country seem to suggest that the Iranian military is preparing for such an eventuality.

He concluded by stating that some Ghanaians who were in Iran when the war began were quickly evacuated, and called on Ghanaians to remember him and others in their prayers.

“Thank you, and please pray for us so that nothing happens to us and that peace prevails” he told the interviewer.

Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei reported dead at 86. Image credit: IranTimes

Source: Twitter

This comes as President Donald Trump issued a deadline for Iran to make a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face military action.

At the time of writing this report, the video of the young man in Iran speaking about the situation on the ground has triggered reactions.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Reactions to concerns raised by man in Iran

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video have shared varied opinions regarding the situation in Iran amid the ongoing war.

@GeorgeAgyepong-c8g wrote:

“This guy is not serious. How can you say Iran is winning and now you are telling Kofi to pray for you?”

@robertquaicoe614 said:

“America is the peacemaker. At least we’re not ignorant anymore because we know what’s going on.”

@alfredofori4473 stated:

“This dude lied about the ground invasion comments. Iran is 90 million people, so how can 80 million men sign up for ground invasion combat? The male population is around 48 million, and that includes male children.”

@maxtee5113 opined:

“Iran has chanted over and over again, death for Americans and Israelis. They said they would wipe Israel from the map.”

@jaychris28 added:

“All I can say is that for the first time ever, I agree with Trump that Iran had to be attacked with force to keep them from ever getting a nuclear weapon. Evil people with such a weapon would be Armageddon for us all. They only know death, so keeping such weapons out of their hands was a good call.”

Iran Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, had died.

He reportedly died following strikes by the US and Israel on the Presidential Palace on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh