The US government outlined a seven-step process that immigrants must follow to obtain a green card and become permanent residents

Applicants must determine their eligibility category before filing a petition, with processing times varying depending on the route taken

The final steps include attending a medical examination and an immigrant visa interview or completing an adjustment of status application

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The United States (US) government has released a detailed breakdown of the seven steps immigrants must complete to obtain a green card, formally known as a Permanent Resident Card, which grants the holder the right to live and work in the country.

The Donald Trump-led US government outlines the seven steps for immigrants to get a green card. Photo source: PS Photography/Getty Images, Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The green card grants an individual the legal right to reside and work as an immigrant in the US, regardless of country of citizenship.

The United States government has outlined the process applicants must follow to obtain a Green Card.

YEN.com.gh identified seven key steps an individual must complete to get a US Green Card.

1. Eligibility check for US Green Card

As part of the US green card application process, applicants are expected to identify the category they qualify for before proceeding to the next stage.

The government also provides several eligibility categories under which an applicant can apply as part of the process.

The link to check the eligibility categories for a US Green Card is available on the official USCIS website.

2. Immigrant petition filing for US Green Card

Under this process, once applicants identify their category, they are required to file a petition.

Prospective applicants may qualify through a family member who is a US citizen or lawful permanent resident, through an employer, as a refugee or asylee, or through other special immigrant classifications.

Choosing the right category is critical, as it determines the entire path forward.

3. Wait for US Green Card approval

After the petition is approved by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the applicant must wait for a visa number to become available, as demand in certain categories often exceeds the annual limits set by Congress.

An applicant cannot proceed to the next stage until the immigrant petition has been approved.

Once it is approved and an immigrant visa is available under the applicant's category, the next step is to apply for permanent residence.

4. US Green Card application process

The United States (US) government has different application processes depending on the location of the applicant.

Individuals applying for the green card from outside the US usually go through consular processing with the Department of State.

Applicants are required to submit an application before being scheduled for an interview at a US embassy or consulate abroad.

Those already living in the US on a valid visa may instead apply for adjustment of status, allowing them to complete the process without leaving the country by filing Form I-485 with USCIS, although new amendments were recently introduced by the Trump administration.

5. Biometric registration for US Green Card

After filing the application, US green card applicants are required to attend a biometric appointment at a designated application support centre.

During the appointment, USCIS collects fingerprints, photographs, signatures, and other biometric information needed to process the application and conduct background checks.

6. Attend interview for US Green Card

After the biometric process, the US government may schedule an interview, depending on the applicant's category and the type of Green Card being sought.

Before the interview, all applicants are required to undergo a medical examination conducted by a USCIS-approved civil surgeon or panel physician.

The examination screens for communicable diseases and verifies that required vaccinations are up to date.

Applicants from outside the US are required to visit a panel physician who has been approved by the embassy.

Applicants already residing within the US are required to use a civil surgeon approved by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

During this stage, a consular or immigration officer reviews the applicant's documents and determines whether they meet all the legal requirements for permanent residency.

7. Await decision on US Green Card application

Submitting an immigrant petition, completing biometrics, or attending an interview does not automatically mean that a US Green Card will be approved for the applicant.

After reviewing all documents, conducting background checks, and confirming that the applicant meets all eligibility requirements, USCIS or the relevant US authority will make a final decision.

If approved, those abroad receive an immigrant visa and may enter the United States as a permanent resident.

If it is denied, the applicant will be informed of the reason for the decision and any available options.

Those adjusting status receive their green card by post after the interview.

The card is typically valid for ten years and must be renewed, though the permanent residency status itself does not expire.

The US Department of State announces updated Visa Waiver Programme restrictions, barring certain travellers who have visited some countries. Photo credit: Motortion, Win McNamee/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US clarifies Green Card application changes

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported the recent clarification from the US regarding green card application rules for Ghanaian immigrants, which has brought much-needed relief amid ongoing immigration policy concerns.

A Donald Trump-led administration official explained that the new rule would allow immigration officers to apply longstanding discretion on a case-by-case basis.

Source: YEN.com.gh