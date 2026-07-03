US Congress Members Introduce Bill To Protect the Diversity Visa (DV) Programme

Members of the US Congress introduced H.R. 9457, the Diversity Visa Protection and Modernisation Act, on June 25, 2026

The bill would bar the executive branch from suspending the DV Programme without congressional oversight or approval

The legislation offers hope to Ghanaians and other Africans pursuing the DV Lottery, though the current pause on the programme remains in effect

Members of the United States Congress have introduced the Diversity Visa Protection and Modernisation Act on June 25, 2026.

The legislative move that could significantly curtail the executive branch's power to suspend the Diversity Visa Programme without approval from Congress.

The US Congress introduces the DV Protection and Modernisation bill, ensuring oversight of the DV Programme. Photo credit: Andrew Harnik, Alexander W Helin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The bill was sponsored by Representative Yvette Clarke of New York and backed by 28 co-sponsors.

US-based immigration attorney Akua Poku, of AK Poku Law, PLLC, drew attention to the development in a Facebook post published on July 2, 2026, noting its potential implications for immigrants seeking to benefit from the DV Lottery.

Diversity Visa Protection and Modernisation Act

Under the proposed legislation, programme-wide suspensions of the Diversity Visa Programme would be prohibited unless authorised under a narrow set of defined circumstances.

Before imposing any country-specific, regional, or broader restrictions, the executive branch would be required to formally notify Congress and publicly state the legal authority behind the action, along with its scope, duration, and justification.

The bill does make room for emergencies, permitting a temporary nationwide suspension of up to 60 days.

Once that window closes, Diversity Visa processing would automatically resume unless Congress steps in to authorise further action.

Critically, the legislation also includes protections for current DV selectees, ensuring that an emergency suspension does not automatically strip them of their visa eligibility.

What the bill means for Ghanaians

The introduction of this bill has been received as encouraging news for Ghanaians and other Africans who rely on the Diversity Visa Lottery as a pathway to legal residency in the United States.

Members of Congress take measures to safeguard the DV Programme from executive suspension without oversight. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The programme has historically allocated a significant portion of its 55,000 annual visas to African nationals, making it one of the more accessible legal immigration routes for the continent.

However, Akua Poku was careful to temper expectations in her post, noting clearly that the legislation remains only a proposal at this stage.

The current pause on the Diversity Visa Lottery Programme, which preceded the bill's introduction, remains in effect. The bill must still navigate the full legislative process in Congress before it can become law.

Below is a Facebook post by Akua Poku providing details on the Diversity Visa Lottery bill:

Lady denied visa due to surname error

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman who won the Diversity Visa Lottery has used her painful experience to advise individuals applying for the visa programme.

In a video, the lady stated that the incident occurred in 2019 after she was selected as one of the successful applicants for that year's Diversity Visa Lottery.

Her hopes were dashed after she printed her DV Lottery selection notification letter, only to realise that she had misspelt her surname during the application.

Source: YEN.com.gh