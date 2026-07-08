Information on the salaries and remuneration of Border Patrol Officers in the UK has been published

The UK Home Office explains how much each officer in the Force earns, listing their role and responsibilities

Details on how persons interested in joining the UK Border Force can apply have also been released on its website

The UK Home Office has released information on the starting salaries of Border Force officers in the UK.

As with the military and police, the pay range for officers in the UK Border Force varies by rank.

The UK Home Office publishes salaries for Border Patrol Officers, starting at £37,300 Photo credit: @HeathrowAirport/X, @Peter Powell/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Salaries of the UK Border Force

On the website of the UK Home Office, it was disclosed that the starting annual salary of a Border Force officer is £37,300, equivalent to GH₵568,825.

With this, the officer is also entitled to an employer pension.

The website also listed that, aside from the monetary benefits, joining the UK Border Force also guarantees other benefits such as holidays, leave, community rewards, health and wellbeing support, among others.

How to join UK Border Force

Additional information on the website also sheds light on the application process for persons interested in joining the Border Force.

For starters, an applicant must confirm their eligibility by providing some basic personal information.

The next stage of the application process is to be invited to complete a Civil Service Management Judgement Test.

Applicants who are successful at the online test stage will be invited to complete a full application, consisting of a personal statement of up to 750 words.

From there, the applicant will then have to attend an interview, which will be a blend of behaviour and strength-based questions and will take place via MS Teams.

The UK Home Office lists application details for aspiring UK Border Patrol Officers on its official website. Photo credit: Peter Powell/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Roles of the UK Border Force

The roles of the Border Force include helping to keep the country safe by carrying out thorough passport checks and other inspections to prevent violence, crime, and terrorism.

The agency also manages the UK's borders and is responsible for enforcing border laws to tackle and prevent crime.

This comes as the various salaries of security agencies in the UK have been published to ensure transparency.

UK lists responsibilities of Border Patrol officers

More details on the Home Office website also list some of the responsibilities of Border Force officers, which include:

Thoroughly checking items and ensuring that restricted or prohibited goods do not enter the UK.

Seeking advice or opinions from team members about certain goods to determine whether customs laws or regulations have been broken.

Conducting searches of persons, carrying out live operations, and making arrests as part of the role of a Border Control Officer.

US Army publishes salaries of enlisted members

In an earlier development, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States of America had released the salaries of its enlisted army personnel.

Ranks include Private, Specialist/Corporal, Sergeant, Staff Sergeant, and Sergeant Major, as shared by the Defence Finance and Accounting Service.

The US Army salaries for enlisted members, both commissioned and non-commissioned, are based on rank and do not include allowances.

Source: YEN.com.gh