Ghanaian engineer and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) alumnus George Kwabena Fordjour is making significant strides in the United States, earning recognition for research aimed at improving access to safe and reliable drinking water.

KNUST alumnus George Fordjour makes waves in America water sector

Source: UGC

Fordjour, who is currently pursuing a PhD in Civil Engineering at the University of Kentucky, was recently awarded the prestigious Dr. Rengao Song Water Research Scholarship by the Kentucky/Tennessee Section of the American Water Works Association (AWWA).

The $10,000 scholarship recognises promising students whose work demonstrates a strong commitment to advancing drinking water science, water quality and public health.

His achievement was recently highlighted by Louisville Water Company in an article titled “Dr. Rengao Song Scholarship Winner Dedicated to Clean Water Access.” The full Louisville Water feature can be read here:

https://louisvillewater.com/news/dr-rengao-song-scholarship-winner-dedicated-to-clean-water-access/

For Fordjour, however, the recognition represents more than an academic achievement. It is part of a journey that began in Ghana and continues to shape his passion for water resources engineering and service to communities.

From Ghana and KNUST to the United States

Fordjour’s interest in water and environmental engineering is closely connected to his upbringing in Ghana.

Growing up, he became familiar with the importance of a reliable water supply and the impact that access to clean water can have on the health, development and quality of life of communities. Those experiences would later influence his growing interest in water resources engineering.

He pursued a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering at KNUST, where he developed the technical foundation that would eventually lead him into water resources research.

After graduating from KNUST, Fordjour moved to the United States to further his education. He completed a master’s degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering at Tennessee Technological University before continuing to the University of Kentucky, where he is currently undertaking doctoral studies in water resources engineering.

Despite pursuing his graduate education thousands of miles from home, Fordjour says the experiences that shaped him in Ghana remain an important part of his motivation.

Fordjour said:

“Growing up in Ghana made me understand very early that access to safe and reliable water should never be taken for granted.”

“For me, water engineering is not simply an academic field. The work ultimately affects families and communities. That is one of the reasons I am passionate about developing solutions that can be useful not only to large utilities, but especially to communities where resources are limited.”

Using Research to Address Real-World Water Challenges

At the University of Kentucky, Fordjour’s research focuses broadly on improving drinking water systems and helping utilities make better infrastructure and water quality decisions.

His work has involved real-world water systems in Kentucky, including rural communities facing challenges such as ageing infrastructure, water loss and limited resources. He has also explored the use of artificial intelligence and data-driven tools to support more effective decision-making in the water sector.

KNUST alumnus George Fordjour makes waves in America water sector

Source: UGC

As highlighted by Louisville Water Company, his research is designed with practical utility needs in mind, with the broader goal of helping water systems become more reliable, resilient and efficient.

Research with Relevance for Ghana

Although much of Fordjour’s current research is being conducted in the United States, he believes its applications can extend far beyond America.

For countries such as Ghana, where growing cities and communities continue to place greater demands on water infrastructure, technologies that help utilities better understand their systems, reduce water losses, maintain water quality and prioritise investments could become increasingly valuable.

Fordjour hopes that the expertise he is developing in water distribution systems, artificial intelligence and infrastructure decision-making can eventually contribute to addressing water challenges in Ghana and other developing countries.

He said:

“The problems may occur in different contexts, but the fundamental goal is the same: how do we provide people with safe and reliable water while making the best use of the resources available to us?”

“My long-term goal is for the knowledge and tools I develop through my research to have an impact beyond the United States. Ghana is home, and I would be very happy to see some of this work contribute to improving water infrastructure and decision-making there as well.”

Growing Recognition in the US Water Sector

Fordjour’s work has attracted increasing recognition within the US water sector. In addition to the Dr. Rengao Song Water Research Scholarship, he has received other academic and professional scholarships, presented his work at water-industry conferences and contributed to peer-reviewed research.

The Dr. Rengao Song Water Research Scholarship is particularly significant because it honours Dr. Rengao Song, a respected former Louisville Water scientist whose career was dedicated to advancing drinking water science and protecting public health.

According to Louisville Water Company, Fordjour’s combination of academic achievement, field-based research, publication record and commitment to improving water quality, public health and utility resilience contributed to his selection for the award.

His journey from KNUST in Ghana to advanced water research in the United States represents another example of Ghanaian talent contributing to global solutions while maintaining a strong connection to the challenges and opportunities back home.

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Source: YEN.com.gh