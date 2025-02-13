Ghanaian celebrities Becca and Zynnell Zuh stole the spotlight at the Wesley Girls 188th-anniversary celebration

The intelligent and beautiful students were starstruck as they posed with famous musician Becca at the event

Social media users have commented on Becca and Zynnell Zuh's corseted dresses worn at their former school

Ghanaian celebrities Becca and Zynnell Zuh impressed attendees with their stylish outfits at the 188th-anniversary celebration of Wesley Girls High School.

As an esteemed alumnus of the school, Becca wore a corseted long-sleeved top paired with an ankle-length pencil skirt, both designed with shimmering beads.

Becca and Zynnell Zuh rock elegant kente gowns to the Wesley Girls' 188th-anniversary celebration. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

To complement her kente ensemble, singer Becca also wore a green turban that matched elegantly with her designer bag.

She accentuated her natural beauty with heavy makeup, long eyelashes, and bold red lipstick while catching up with her former classmates.

Meanwhile, actress Zynnell Zuh showcased her figure in a structured kente gown, which she elegantly styled with a gold handbag.

The style influencer turned heads with her elegant ponytail hairstyle and perfect skin tone makeup to the beautiful event.

Wesley Girls take photos with Becca

Ghanaian musician Becca looked calm and excited as she met her fans who aspire to be like her at their school's 188th anniversary. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

narh3804 stated:

"The best shs in the whole of Ghana and Africa. Jama sth is wrong wit u ppl. 😂😂."

farcry99 stated:

"Where are all those so-called slay Queens?…we want to know the schools they went to."

jordanroyce66 stated:

"Go to good school oo hmm😂."

official_elisheba stated:

"Eeeiii 188 years oh wow that’s a long time."

minaeves22 stated:

"Zynell too much make up why?!!!!!."

Princeodeiasante stated:

"Congratulations 👏🎉😍❤️."

Musician Becca slays a red glittering dress

Meanwhile, Ghanaian musician Becca looked sparkly in a daring red halter-neck dress that flaunted her smooth legs.

Oluwatobi Sanni Daniel's beautiful wife wore a centre-parted frontal lace short dress and accessorised her look with gold earrings.

Zynnell Zuh also looked radiant in a stylish crop top and matching pantsuit that flaunted her flat tummy.

She wore a glamorous hairstyle that cascaded her shoulders as she posed with her friend, Becca, at the after-party.

Becca rocks a batik crop top and palazzo pants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian musician Becca turning heads with her glitzy attire on social media.

Becca donned a gorgeous two-piece ensemble created by a Ghanaian fashion designer for her photoshoot.

Several social media users commented on Becca's attire and matching headwear under her Instagram post.

