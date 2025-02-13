Star actress Jackie Appiah graduated with a Master's degree from the University of Ghana (Legon) on Wednesday, February 12, 2025

She was joined in the celebration of her achievement by her mother and other family and friends as she hosted a graduation party.

Videos of Jackie posing with her beautiful sisters at the graduation have triggered excitement among a section of social media

Jackie Appiah comes from a family of beautiful women, and it manifested as she graduated with a Master's degree from the University of Ghana (Legon).

Jackie Appiah received a Master of Arts (MA) in Communications degree from Legon on Wednesday, February 12, 2024, alongside her manager, Samira Yakubu.

The award-winning actress and Samira were joined by family and friends to celebrate their graduation, which climaxed with a lunch at the Kempinski Hotel.

Actress Jackie Appiah celebrated her Master's graduation with her beautiful sisters. Photo source: @nkonkonsa

Among those present to celebrate with the graduates were actress Kalsoume Sinare, Jackie's mother and siblings.

Jackie Appiah poses with her sisters

In one of the videos from the actress' graduation, she was spotted posing with one of her sisters, known as Yvonne.

Yvonne, rocking an orange dress, put Jackie's graduation hat on. She wrapped her hands around Jackie and smiled as she congratulated her.

"Let me wear the hat well. Congratulations. You have done well," she said patting her younger sister's on the back.

Watch the video below:

Another video showed the actress being joined by Yvonne and two other sisters to pose for pictures.

They looked beautiful in their colourful outfits with beautiful bags to match.

See the video of Jackie and sisters below:

At the graduation party at Kempinski, Jackie's sisters joined other guests to sing praises to God in a 'jama session'.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to videos of Jackie's sisters

The videos of Jackie and her sisters have earned admiration from some social media users.

adomakyedea1 saw a resemblance between Yvonne and their mother:

"A big congratulations to Jackie!! Her big sister is her mum’s twin for real."

ammaamebaduwaa loved every bit of Jackie's family:

"The things we love to see ❤️so beautiful 🤩."

yaaserwaa3624 agreed with Siser Yvonne about the hat:

Eeeii sister Yvonne you deserve to wear it properly 🙏❤️

timmstourch described them as a beautiful family:

"Beautiful family."

gold.ilocks50 thought having sisters was a nice thing:

"It's nice to have sisters."

isme.joe seemed to know Yvonne, but didn't she was related to Jackie:

"Herhh Mama Yvonne… I missed her so much...I had been working with this woman for a year but didn’t know, Jackie was her little sister, wow 🤩."

John Dumelo has a Master's in Law

Similarly, YEN.com.gh reported that actor and politician John Dumelo had added a Master's degree to his academic achievements.

The star actor received a Master's in Law from the University of Ghana in addition to an earlier Master's degree from GIMPA.

He shared a photo to announce his new feat, sparking a load of congratulatory messages from his followers.

