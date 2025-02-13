Charlotte Oduro has been in the news for days after her husband announced that their marriage was over

An old video of the embattled marriage counsellor vehemently opposing the idea of one getting divorced has surfaced online

Social media users who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the divorce of Charlotte Oduro

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

An old video of the embattled marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro sharing her viewpoint on divorce has triggered reactions online.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the outspoken marriage counsellor speaking in an interview where she voiced her disapproval for divorce.

Ghanaians react to an old video of Charlotte Oduro expressing her abhorrence for a divorcee. Photo credit: @Apostle Solomon Oduro/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Charlotte Oduro emphasized that God frowns on divorce and hence people need to be circumspect when choosing their partners.

She wondered how people overlook warning signs about their partners, and get married only to realise they made a mistake and hence seek validation to walk out of the marriage.

On her part, she vowed not to advocate for anyone to get a divorce.

Ghanaians react to trending video of Charlotte Oduro on her abhorrence for divorce. Photo credit: @Charlotte Effect/TikTok

Source: Instagram

"Something that God hates, if you want to enter think twice before you enter. You picked the guy you were going out with and when he got angry he showed his anger in a way he wanted to slap you. You could not deal with it. You could not work towards it and you accepted to say I do. If the guy starts to beat you say I should advise you to divorce, I dare not do that because I will not be the one to separate it," she said in that interview.

That video of Charlotte Oduro was making rounds on social media at a time when her husband of 16 years announced in a press release that he was no longer married to the counsellor.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 600 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Charlotte Oduro's divorce

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions of the utterances of Charlotte Oduro.

Gift..K.Pena indicated:

"A few moments later."

khikh7 commented:

"She talks too much."

Christiana Asare indicated:

"You hate divorce so what happened mama Awurade hu wo mobo."

Maame.Yaa indicated:

"Nature has its own way of making you go through what you criticize and speak I'll of."

Berry indicated:

"This woman made me feel like my sister didn’t work hard for her marriage"

atogiweh added:

"Little did she know it was coming for her."

Charlotte Oduro cautions single ladies

YEN.com.gh reported that Charlotte Oduro cautioned ladies to be careful when it comes to marriage.

The marriage counsellor stressed the need for people to carefully their partner.

She emphasized that rushing into marriage always comes with problems.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh