Charlotte Oduro: Old Video Of The Embattled Counsellor Talking About Divorce Evokes Sorrow
- Charlotte Oduro has been in the news for days after her husband announced that their marriage was over
- An old video of the embattled marriage counsellor vehemently opposing the idea of one getting divorced has surfaced online
- Social media users who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the divorce of Charlotte Oduro
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
An old video of the embattled marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro sharing her viewpoint on divorce has triggered reactions online.
The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the outspoken marriage counsellor speaking in an interview where she voiced her disapproval for divorce.
Charlotte Oduro emphasized that God frowns on divorce and hence people need to be circumspect when choosing their partners.
She wondered how people overlook warning signs about their partners, and get married only to realise they made a mistake and hence seek validation to walk out of the marriage.
Charlotte Oduro details how her ex-husband nearly lost his sanity during the marriage, video breaks hearts
On her part, she vowed not to advocate for anyone to get a divorce.
"Something that God hates, if you want to enter think twice before you enter. You picked the guy you were going out with and when he got angry he showed his anger in a way he wanted to slap you. You could not deal with it. You could not work towards it and you accepted to say I do. If the guy starts to beat you say I should advise you to divorce, I dare not do that because I will not be the one to separate it," she said in that interview.
That video of Charlotte Oduro was making rounds on social media at a time when her husband of 16 years announced in a press release that he was no longer married to the counsellor.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 600 comments.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians react to Charlotte Oduro's divorce
Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions of the utterances of Charlotte Oduro.
Gift..K.Pena indicated:
"A few moments later."
khikh7 commented:
"She talks too much."
Christiana Asare indicated:
"You hate divorce so what happened mama Awurade hu wo mobo."
Maame.Yaa indicated:
"Nature has its own way of making you go through what you criticize and speak I'll of."
Berry indicated:
"This woman made me feel like my sister didn’t work hard for her marriage"
atogiweh added:
"Little did she know it was coming for her."
Charlotte Oduro cautions single ladies
YEN.com.gh reported that Charlotte Oduro cautioned ladies to be careful when it comes to marriage.
The marriage counsellor stressed the need for people to carefully their partner.
She emphasized that rushing into marriage always comes with problems.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.