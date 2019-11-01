Who is Samira Bawumia?: All you need to know about the Second Lady of Ghana

Ghana is home to some famous people, most notably musicians and actors. But another group equally gaining attention from the public is the political class and their spouses. One such personality that has generated interest is Samira Bawumia. Learn more about the Second Lady of Ghana.

Samira Bawumia is famously known for her role in the political scene as the wife of the vice president of Ghana. She has been a constant feature on the scene after her husband and party won the 2016 elections in Ghana and retained their seat for a second term in 2020.

Samira Bawumia's biography

Samira Bawumia (née Ramadan) was born on 20 August 1980 in Sabon Zango, Accra, Ghana. What is Samira Bawumia's age? She is 43 years old (as of 2023), and her zodiac sign is Leo. The philanthropist hails from Sabon Zango, Accra, Ghana.

Siblings

The Second Lady of Ghana has two siblings, only brothers. Who are Samira Bawumia's brothers? They are Mohammed Adamu Ramadan and Abu Ramadan. Mohammed Adamu, Samira's older brother, is a Ghanaian politician and member of parliament for the Adenta constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Samira Bawumia's parents

Who is Samira Bawumia's father? Her father is Alhaji Ahmed Ramadhan, a retired politician and former chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC). He also served as the Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to the UAE in 2017. Samira Bawumia's mother, on the other hand, is known as Hajia Ayesha Ramadhan.

Educational background

The politician attended Answarudeen Islamic School in Fadama, Accra, for her early education. She then proceeded to Akosombo International School and Mfantsiman Girls' Secondary School.

After finishing , Samira enrolled at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Social Science in Law and Sociology and Technology. She then proceeded to the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Relations (GIMPA) for her Master's in Business Administration, graduating in 2012.

In March 2023, Samira graduated from the University of London, UK, with a Bachelor's degree in Law.

Career and humanitarian initiatives

Samira boasts a long career as a politician, philanthropist and advocate. According to her LinkedIn profile, she is the Chief Executive Officer at Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects (SEHP). The Samira Bawumia Foundation is a non-profit organisation focused on changing the lives of women and children across Ghana.

Samira also serves as the Global Ambassador for the Clean Cooking Alliance. Is Samira Bawumia a Clean Cooking Champion? Yes, she is. According to Clean Cooking Alliance, the Second Lady of Ghana advises local women on better and cleaner cooking solutions.

Samira Bawumia is also a member of the African-Europe Foundation Women Leaders Network (WLN). The foundation seeks to bring together leading personalities from neighbouring continents to act on pressing issues affecting them.

Political journey

Samira is a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which her husband, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, ran as the running mate in the 2016 Ghana General elections. After her husband and party won, she became the Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana in 2017.

In the 2020 Ghana General elections, President Dankwa Akufo-Addo and VP Dr Mahamudu Bawumia retained their seats. The victory enlists Samira as Ghana's Second Lady for the second term and four more years until the 2024 General elections.

Samira Bawumia's marriage

The Ghanaian Second Lady has been married since 2004. Who is Samira Bawumia's husband? He is known as Mahamudu Bawumia, an economist and former central banker who serves as the 5th Vice President of Ghana.

The couple met through mutual friends. They reportedly dated for nine months before marrying in February 2004.

How many children does Dr Bawumia have?

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, have four children. They have one daughter and three sons. The names of two of their children are Abdul and Nadia. Who is Samira Bawumia's daughter Nadia? According to her LinkedIn profile, Nadia Bawumia is a law student at the Queen Mary University of London.

Samira Bawumia's fashion sense

The Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana is known for her elegant and sophisticated fashion sense. But who is the fashion designer of Samira Bawumia? The designer behind her stunning outfits is a Ghanaian fashion house called Pistis.

Pistis founders are Kabutey and Sumaya Dzietror. They are known for their innovative corset/beaded bridal outfits and have featured on top fashion expos worldwide.

Samira Bawumia is a Ghanaian politician and the Second Lady of the Republic of Ghana. Her husband, Mahamudu Bawumia, assumed office in 2017 as the Vice President of Ghana. The couple has four children and has been married since 2004.

