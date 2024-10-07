Meet Kathryn Harrold: The actress's star life and beyond the spotlight

Kathryn Harrold is an American retired actress best known for her roles on Raw Deal, Modern Romance, The Hunter, and The Sender. After retiring from acting, she retrained as a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) and now runs her own counselling practice. Explore Kathryn Harrold's early life, career milestones, and personal life.

Kathryn Harrold during a movie set (L) and appearing in the ABC tv movie Vampire. Photo: CBS and George Stein on Getty Images (modified by author)

Kathryn Harrold is a name that resonates with numerous fans of classic Hollywood films. She is remembered for her excellent acting skills and tremendous impact on film and television during the late 1970s, 1980s, and early 1990s. However, she has largely stepped out of the public eye recently. So, what happened to Kathryn Harrold?

Full name Kathryn Harrold Gender Female Date of birth 2 August 1950 Age 74 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Tazewell, Virginia, United States of America Current residence Santa Monica, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Education Tazewell High School, Mills College, HB Studio, Antioch University Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Height in feet and inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Father B.H Harrold Mother Carolyn Harrold Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Lawrence O’Donnell Children 1 Occupation Former actress, marital and family therapist Net worth $24 million

Kathryn Harrold's biography

Kathryn Harrold is an acclaimed former American actress. She has kept details about her childhood private, but her parents' names are Carolyn Harrold and B.H Harrold.

The actress attended Tazewell High School and Mills College in Oakland, California, where she majored in drama. She then studied acting at HB Studio in New York City.

How old is Kathryn Harrold?

Kathryn Harrold was born on 2 August 1950 in Tazewell, Virginia, United States of America. She is 74 years old as of 2024, and her zodiac sign is Leo. The talented actress is an American citizen of white ethnicity.

Career

Kathryn Harrold's career took off in the late 1970s and remained successful throughout the 80s and 90s. She is widely recognised for starring alongside Steve McQueen in his final film, The Hunter (1980), where she played the wife of McQueen's bounty hunter role.

Top-5 facts about Kathryn Harrold. Photo: Ron Galella on Getty Images (modified by author)

Kathryn's ability to transition seamlessly across genres solidified her position in Hollywood. Her performance in the romantic comedy Modern Romance (1981) with Albert Brooks demonstrated her comedic skills. Here is a list of other notable Kathryn Harrold's movies and TV shows:

Raw Deal (1986)

(1986) Heartbreaker (1984)

(1984) Someone To Love (1987)

(1987) The Doctors (1976)

(1976) The Bronx Zoo (1987)

(1987) Chicago Hope (1996)

(1996) Family Law (2001)

(2001) Mystery Woman: At First Sight (2006)

Kathryn Harrold's net worth

According to Networth Mirror and Naija News, Kathryn Harrold's net worth is alleged to be $24 million as of 2024. She has accumulated wealth through her illustrious acting career.

Is Kathryn Harrold married?

The Hollywood star tied the knot with Lawrence O'Donnell on 14 February 1994 and divorced in 2013. Lawrence served as the Democratic Chief of Staff of the Senate Finance Committee under the Clinton administration from 1993 to 1995.

He is also a journalist, having previously worked as a political analyst for MSNBC between 1995 and 2010. Afterwards, he began hosting The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell, which still airs on MSNBC.

Who is Kathryn Harrold's daughter? Kathryn and Lawrence O’Donnell's union was blessed with a daughter, Elizabeth Buckley Harrold O'Donnell, born in 1995.

What happened to Kathryn Harrold?

Following her divorce, Kathryn has worked as a marriage and family therapist. She has a master's degree in Arts from Antioch University.

Kathryn is now a licensed marital and family therapist (LMFT) who runs her own counselling practice in Los Angeles, California, USA. The former Hollywood star resides in Santa Monica, California, with her daughter.

What does Kathryn Harrold do now? The former American actress is now a licensed marital and family therapist. When was Kathryn Harrold born? The actress was born on 2 August 1950 in Tazewell, Virginia, United States of America. Who is Kathryn Harrold married to? From 1994 to 2013, she married Lawrence O'Donnell, an American political analyst and television host. How many children does Kathryn have? She is a mother of one daughter, Elizabeth Buckley Harrold O’Donnell. Where is Kathryn Harrold now? She resides in California, where she practices daily counselling and therapy. How tall is Kathryn? She is 5 feet and 9 inches (175 centimetres) tall.

Kathryn Harrold is a former American actress who works as a marriage and family therapist. She rose to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s by appearing in several hit television shows and movies.

