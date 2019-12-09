50+ Funny text messages to make her laugh and make her attracted to you

What is the secret to falling in love? Well, nobody knows. However, there are ways of making your crush fall for you. Funny text messages to make her laugh is one way to go. These messages are not only witty and hilarious but also convey a hidden love message. Here are 50+ of these messages to help you catch the attention of your love interest.

In this age and era, text messages are one of the most used means of communication used. Phones have become part of us, and utilizing them for communication and entertainment is ideal. So, use your phone today and smitten your love interest with these love paragraphs for her messages below.

Funny text messages to make her laugh

If you are stuck and don't know how to make a girl laugh over text, worry not. Below is a compilation of some of the hilarious text messages you can use on your love interest.

I'm not a professional photographer, but I can picture us together.

I think my phone is broken because, for some reason, your number isn't on it.

If you are cute, you can call me baby. If you are nice, you can call me sweetie. But if you are hot, you can call me tonight!

I think you are one of the leading causes of global warming because you are smoking hot.

Your father must be a mobster because you are the bomb like dynamite.

I love all the stars in the sky, but they are nothing compared to the ones in your eyes!

Life is full of beautiful things: soft sunsets, painted rainbows, delicate blossoms, love & laughter, quiet moments & a wonderful someone like you.

As long as you are holding one hand, I can capture the world with the other one.

Your hug is the best place to be, your name is my favourite word, and your voice is my ideal sound!

I want to acquire you the way Facebook acquired Instagram. I love you!

I'm not a gambler, but I've just allowed my heart and my mind to bet that I will never stop loving you.

I'd love to see you only on days that end with y.

For the last 24 hours, 1440 minutes, 86400 seconds, I've missed you.

My life without you is like a beautiful vase waiting to be filled with a flower called you.

Hey beautiful, I don't think you were meant to stay on earth because you're an angel sent from heaven.

The doctor told me that I have a healthy heart, but for some reason, it skips a beat whenever I see you.

My mother tells me that when I was a little kid, I cried a lot. I realized today it was because I was missing you.

Hey, Let's commit the perfect crime, I'll steal your heart, and you steal mine.

Last night I hugged my pillow and dreamt of you… I wish that someday I'd dream about my pillow, and I'd be hugging you.

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but when I look at yours, I'm speechless!

Funny text to send a girl

What can I text a girl to make her laugh? There are many things a man can say to a girl and make her smile. So, if you are stuck and have run out of ideas, try these text messages below. These messages are among things to say to a girl to make her feel special.

I've been getting wrinkles from smiling so much. Stop being too sweet! You're driving me insane.

Me without you is like a nerd without braces, a shoe without laces, aSentenceWithoutSpaces.

Never kiss a police officer, she will say, hands up. Never kiss a doctor, she will say, next, please. Always kiss a teacher, she will say, repeat it five times.

Love is like peeing your pants; everyone can see it, but only you can feel it. Thanks for being the pee in my pants.

You make things hard. I like that.

Do you know what my favourite thing in the world is? The second word of this text.

I know staring at people for too long is considered rude. So, I wanted to ask for your permission.

I love you. You're my pudding. But how come you're not in the bakery?

True love is like a pillow. You can hug it when you're in trouble. You can cry on it when you're in pain. You can embrace it when you're happy, So when you need true love, Buy a pillow!

I don't play chess, but you're definitely my queen.

Funny things to say to a girl

What would make a girl laugh? When said correctly, the unexpected might be the most amusing. For some folks, a short funny statement is sufficient since they grasp the humour quickly. Others may require some time to think about it. In any case, when it eventually comes down, laughter is unavoidable.

Am I cute enough yet, or do you need more of these vodkas?

I sure hope, girl, that you know CPR because you make my heart skip a beat.

Girl, will you stop getting any hotter? You are killing the poor thermometer!

You must go and see a doctor, girl! Because you have 'BEAUTY' all over your face!

Girl, you are like dandruff because I cannot get you out of my head.

Why do men like to fall in love at first sight? Because doing so saves them a lot of money.

Can I borrow a kiss from you? I promise you that I will give it back.

Never laugh at your significant other's choices because you happen to be one of them.

Are you familiar with that tingly feeling that you get in your body when you start to develop feelings for someone? That feeling is all of your common sense, leaving your body.

Knock, knock. Who's there? Pauline. Pauline, who? I think I'm Pauline in love with you.

You are in my heart, my mind, and in my entire body. In fact, my doctor says that you must be a parasite!

The brain is the most impressive organ in our whole body. From the day you are born, it works 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, right up until you fall in love.

Love is when I walk to the other side of the classroom to sharpen my pen so that I can you. Only to realize that I am holding a pen.

Do you have a Band-Aid? I just scraped my knee falling for you.

Are you from Tennessee? Because you're the only ten, I see!

I have a crush on your mind, I fell for your personality, and your looks are just a big bonus.

Wait a minute. Why did it take you so long to enter my life? I'm angry.

Your dad must have been a thief because he stole all the stars in the sky and put them in your eyes!

I have had an awful day, and it always makes me feel better to see a pretty girl smile. So, would you smile for me?

I may annoy you, and you might want to kill me… I permit you but on one condition. Don't shoot me in the heart because that's where you are!

Jokes to make a girl laugh

Is it difficult to make her laugh? The trick is simple enough for anyone to learn. The key is to make your jokes appear natural and relatable. A far-fetched joke will appear phoney and hollow. But, if you can inject some reality into the joke, you'll have a winner. Here are some beautiful examples to follow.

Why shouldn't you fall in love with a pastry chef? He'll dessert you!

What does the ghost call his true love? My ghoul-friend.

What did the little boat say to the yacht? Can I interest you in a little row-mance?

What did the guy with the broken leg say to his nurse? "I've got a crutch on you."

What do you call two birds in love? Tweet-hearts!

There are many funny text messages to make her laugh. The above collection of messages will make your girl smile. Laughter is the best medicine, and making your love interest laugh is one way to get closer to her heart. If you're stuck for jokes to tell your crush, the ones listed above will come in handy.

