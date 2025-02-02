Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win is frustrated by Van Vicker's constant disingenuous remarks about his movie A Country Called Ghana

The actor says he believes his colleague is on a smear campaign to undermine the movie and undercut its potential

He was careful not to overstep as she opened up about his disappointment over Van Vicker whom he still holds in high esteem

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actor Lil Win has called out Van Vicker's tactics of undermining his movie A Country Called Ghana.

Lil Win Calls descends on Van Vicker after his comments about A Country Called Ghana. Photo source: LilWin,VanVicker

Source: Facebook

A Country Called Ghana released last year featured scores of Nigerian stars including Ramsey Nouah and Charles Awuram.

The movie's release coincided with the actor's woes after he was involved in a reckless driving accident that killed a three-year-old boy.

He had to deal with his wounds and legal woes after the accident which affected his movie's stocks. Detracting comments from actors like Van Vicker who was originally planned to play Ramsey Noauh's role didn't help things.

Last year, Van Vicker explained that he wasn't able to feature in the film because Lil Win's offer and demands were unbearable.

In a recent video, LIl Win accused Van Vicker of making some undermining remarks about A Country Called Ghana.

According to Lil Win, Van Vicker seemed to think the movie was unfit to be tagged as a Ghana-Naija collection despite the roles played by the Nollywood actors.

Lil Win bewailed his colleague and tagged him as a hypocrite who has in no way supported the movie's promotion but continues to criticise it unfairly.

Lil Win's account stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lil Win's rants about Van Vicker.

hajia sika said:

kwadjo! don't mind them ok,they can never be God!God will take you places 👌with or without their support!we love and appreciate your good work 👏 🙌 ❤

Phyle Nayo 💥🙌💘Philip noted:

But he didn’t say anything bad. He was interviewed and asked why he drop out of the movie and he answered.

Sandy Love remarked:

Immmm this is a country call Ghana they only talk about bad side not the good side

Ashong Natasha shared:

Philadelphia Apostle #1. Pls live him. Adom Nyame bɛ di wasem Ama wu. Focus on ur life n go forward, proper in all sizes. Adom oooo!!!!

officialbiocomedy wrote:

Hi father thanks for the good heart you have, God bless you❤️❤️❤️

Tang Gorden commented:

please I won't let you talk much for we ghanaians that is how we are that is our character and it won't help us until we repent what we are saying is make sense

priscillaallotey1 added::

this shows that Adom Nyame in action don't mind them . you don't need them.you see papa no one promote him but he is moving forward. Adom ooo

Lil Win gets colleague arrested

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that LIl Win had sponsored the arrest of his colleague Kumawood Oboy Siki.

This comes after Oboy Siki made serious claims about LIl Win accusing him of being involved in trading sexual favours for movie roles to female actresses.

He alleged that the A Country Called Ghaa movie producer cheated on his US-based wife with two of his colleagues, Sarfo Ababio and Sweet Mimi.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh