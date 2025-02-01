Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in a video pulled up in an expensive Land Cruiser LC300 Xtreme Edition at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

The great king was at the hospital to inspect the progress of the Heal Komfo Anokye project and his gorgeous vehicle had people staring

Reacting to the videos of the vehicle, many people remarked how gorgeous it looked and referenced one President Mahama drove in recently

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II turned heads when he arrived at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in a luxurious Land Cruiser LC300 Xtreme Edition.

The respected monarch was at the hospital to inspect the progress of the Heal Komfo Anokye Project, an initiative he launched in November last year to renovate and improve healthcare services at the facility.

The Asantehene’s arrival in the high-end vehicle drew admiration, with many drawing comparisons to a similar model recently seen in the convoy of President John Mahama.

The sleek design and commanding presence of the Land Cruiser with the emblem of the Asanteman on it made it impossible for onlookers to ignore.

Beyond the admiration for his ride, Otumfuo’s visit was to address the urgent need for infrastructural improvements at KATH. As Ghana’s second-largest teaching hospital, KATH plays a crucial role in the country’s healthcare system, serving as a referral center for 12 out of Ghana’s 16 regions.

Despite its reputation for excellence in medical care and research, the facility has been grappling with severe infrastructural challenges that hinder service delivery.

The Heal Komfo Anokye Project is expected to address these issues by upgrading hospital infrastructure and ensuring a better environment for patients, medical staff, and visitors. The initiative is expected to enhance healthcare delivery in the region.

Otumfuor's vehicle impresses many

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

rose said:

"How many companies has he open for his people ,so his people will stop coming to Accra."

BrandNewSammy7 wrote:

"Ghana President vrs AsanteMan Wura piawww SeiTutu Nyame K3se."

HENRY said:

"Dormaafo) thought voting NPP out will bring Otumfour down……..that’s a gift from NDC flag bearer John Mahama……..b33b3b33b3fo) Asante’s na your mate Gabonfo)."

Sir John wrote:

"When kumasi is going to be clean like this car? I'm kumerican guy i salute you my king Asantehene."

Wapipi commented:

"Otumfuo dey do mahama ahohyehye lol he go buy his car some."

OGtrigx said:

"Borga this one is the extreme edition .. Mahama’s own is the normal one."

FUZZY.COM said:

"May God bless Ibrahim mahama for this wonderful gift ,,thank you on behalf of Osei tutu 11."

Nasarpo877 said:

"If the president get one the Ashanti king also has to get his own."

