Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Pulls Up In Expensive Land Cruiser LC300 Xtreme Edition, Visits KATH In Video
- Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in a video pulled up in an expensive Land Cruiser LC300 Xtreme Edition at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital
- The great king was at the hospital to inspect the progress of the Heal Komfo Anokye project and his gorgeous vehicle had people staring
- Reacting to the videos of the vehicle, many people remarked how gorgeous it looked and referenced one President Mahama drove in recently
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II turned heads when he arrived at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in a luxurious Land Cruiser LC300 Xtreme Edition.
The respected monarch was at the hospital to inspect the progress of the Heal Komfo Anokye Project, an initiative he launched in November last year to renovate and improve healthcare services at the facility.
The Asantehene’s arrival in the high-end vehicle drew admiration, with many drawing comparisons to a similar model recently seen in the convoy of President John Mahama.
The sleek design and commanding presence of the Land Cruiser with the emblem of the Asanteman on it made it impossible for onlookers to ignore.
Beyond the admiration for his ride, Otumfuo’s visit was to address the urgent need for infrastructural improvements at KATH. As Ghana’s second-largest teaching hospital, KATH plays a crucial role in the country’s healthcare system, serving as a referral center for 12 out of Ghana’s 16 regions.
Despite its reputation for excellence in medical care and research, the facility has been grappling with severe infrastructural challenges that hinder service delivery.
The Heal Komfo Anokye Project is expected to address these issues by upgrading hospital infrastructure and ensuring a better environment for patients, medical staff, and visitors. The initiative is expected to enhance healthcare delivery in the region.
Otumfuor's vehicle impresses many
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Stonebwoy featured in Little Lion Sound, rattles thick patois in new freestyle, fans hail him: "No settings"
rose said:
"How many companies has he open for his people ,so his people will stop coming to Accra."
BrandNewSammy7 wrote:
"Ghana President vrs AsanteMan Wura piawww SeiTutu Nyame K3se."
HENRY said:
"Dormaafo) thought voting NPP out will bring Otumfour down……..that’s a gift from NDC flag bearer John Mahama……..b33b3b33b3fo) Asante’s na your mate Gabonfo)."
Sir John wrote:
"When kumasi is going to be clean like this car? I'm kumerican guy i salute you my king Asantehene."
Wapipi commented:
"Otumfuo dey do mahama ahohyehye lol he go buy his car some."
OGtrigx said:
"Borga this one is the extreme edition .. Mahama’s own is the normal one."
Wapipi commented:
"Otumfuo dey do mahama ahohyehye lol he go buy his car some."
FUZZY.COM said:
"May God bless Ibrahim mahama for this wonderful gift ,,thank you on behalf of Osei tutu 11."
Diana Hamilton builds a school with blackboards in the classrooms for pupils at Dodo Tamale in the Oti Region
Nasarpo877 said:
"If the president get one the Ashanti king also has to get his own."
Shatta Wale buys brand-new BMW
Shatta Wale has again added to his already large collection of cars and many Ghanaians are impressed with the new vehicle.
YEN.com.gh reported that the musician had purchased the new vehicle and parked it in the compound of his mansion.
Shatta Wale is expected to add a Rolls Royce to his impressive fleet of cars.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. He has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.