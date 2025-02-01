Sam George's Industrious Wife Vera George Prays For Him After The Intense Ministerial Vetting
- Member of parliament for Ningo Prampram Honourable Sam George's wife has proved that she is a religious woman
- Vera George has publicly said a word of prayer for her husband as his successful ministerial vetting
- Some social media users have commented on Sam George's wife's post that is trending on Instagram
Ghanaian entomologist Vera George has said a word of prayer for her dearest husband after an intense 4-hour ministerial vetting.
The God-fearing woman took to social media to write a heartfelt message to thank her God for his goodness and mercies in their lives.
Vera George has congratulated her hardworking husband and father of her three children for a successful vetting and wished him the best of luck as they await feedback from the appointment committee.
Honourable Sam Nartey George's industrious wife shared the post on Instagram with this caption:
"God’s grace is Immeasurable. His mercy is Inexhaustible. His peace is inexpressible.
Congratulations @samgeorgegh for a successful vetting process. May our good Lord order your step as you embark on this journey.
May our great nation benefit from the deep well of wisdom and experience you embody. Mawu ne nor kple wo 🙏🏽."
Sam George responds to his wife's post
Ghanaian politician Honourable Sam George has commented on his lovely wife's post on Instagram after praying for him to succeed in all his endeavours.
"Thanks my lovely and industrious wife. I'm grateful for you taking care of me and our kids. Endless love, Babes. 🦁❤️."
Sam George's wife prays fervently for him
Some social media users have commented on Vera George's post as she prays for her hardworking husband.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
exornamy_kudalor stated:
"😂when you become industrious, please don’t hold a long rope. Parliament is an amazing place😂. Congratulations Mr and Mrs. George."
first_selection_kids stated:
"Congratulations once again-as for your style -we’re surely sewing some p33333😂."
akyem_finest stated:
"If proverbs 31 was a Ghanaian woman..It’s you."
ministrel_rosie stated:
A woman who stands by her husband through thick and thin,I admire your you❤️
sweetloui stated:
"This is beautiful.🤩."
becoming_m_obama stated:
"Future First Lady😍."
grannys__pot stated:
"A simple statement 😍changes everything 😍she’ll forever remember this day… she’ll do more 😍😍👏love this 😍."
Vera George celebrates her husband on his birthday
Member of parliament for Ningo Prampram, Honourable Sam George's wife made single ladies jealous with her lovely message to her her husband on his birthday.
Vera George highlighted on the beautiful years they have spent together and the testimonies they have shared together.
Sam George's wife rocks an African print outfit
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Honorable Samuel George's beautiful wife wife who turned heads with her outfit an official event.
Vera George supported her husband at the ministerial vetting by looking gorgeous in a chic outfit and matching designer shoes.
Some social media users have commented on Vera George's flawless makeup and hairstyle at the ministerial vetting.
