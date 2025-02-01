Beverly Afaglo in some photos and videos she shared on her Instagram page looked gorgeous as she switched from long hair to a bald look

The actress looked ravishing and confident as she flaunted her new style and disclosed that the purpose of the change was for a new movie role

In the comments section of her post, fans and other movie stars were in love with her new look and expressed their admiration for the beautiful actress

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo has surprised fans with a bold new look, shaving her head for an upcoming movie role.

She shared photos and videos on her Instagram page, switching from long hair to a bald style while maintaining her usual elegance.

The actress disclosed that the transformation was for her role as Edna Sharaf in the series Pimps Paradise.

Fans and fellow actors, including James Gardiner, Juliet Ibrahim, and Roselyn Ngissah, flooded the comments with admiration, praising her confidence and gorgeous looks.

In addition to her shaved head, Beverly also showed off a leg tattoo featuring a cross, along with silver accessories on her wrists. Many fans commended her striking appearance and her commitment to the role.

Beverly Afaglo has built a successful career in the Ghanaian film industry. She started as a journalist, working in media productions before discovering her passion for acting.

Her breakthrough came in 2010 with the movie The Game, and she has since featured in several hit movies and TV shows.

Beverly Afaglo's new look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ladybird_wellness said:

"This really bring out your real Beauty😍 i did it too and is very nice."

waterwalkerofficial commented:

"My beautiful sister @beverly_afaglo Proud to call you my sister. You are sooooo beautiful inside and outside! Love you sis!"

nana_y_a_a said:

"Omg🔥🔥🔥. Can't wait to see this movie. "

agbenu.can.do commented:

"Kai! Madam Afaglo @beverly_afaglo on fire.🔥"

mubarakamidkobo wrote:

"@beverly_afaglo super brave looking soo great. "

perpetual.aikins said:

"WHOOSH 😍😍😍😍😍WHAT A BEAUTY..I LOVE IT.😍"

blessfortune commented:

"An Ayigbe woman is always lookung good .❤️"

mzz_priscy said:

:Camera doesn’t do Justice to this woman at all. She has very good skin and she’s very beautiful tbh! For real I’m not capping."

