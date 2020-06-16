100+ most popular South African female names and what they mean

In traditional African cultures, the naming ceremony acts as the official announcement of the newborn. Some parents like to name their children after famous people or meaningful words. For example, recently, there has been a shift in the trend and South African pop culture has dominated the entertainment industry. With it came an interest in South African baby names. But what do they mean? You may want to know the most popular South African female names and their meanings.

What is a name? It is an identity that makes people unique and ties them to a specific group or community. Names carry deep personal, cultural, family, and historical connections. It gives people a sense of identity and connection in the world.

A variety of factors influence South African girl names. Traditional ones are influenced by various cultures, natural occurrences, and a child's birth circumstances. In addition, some are colonial or European in origin. While some South African female names are lengthy, others are simple and contain only a few syllables.

South African female names and their meanings

What is a good name for an African girl? The ideal name for an African girl should suit and complement her. Since most African names have meanings, most children are named according to the time of day, season, religion/belief or even after a legend/idol.

Below are some short and cute South African female names and their meanings.

Amahle – The beautiful one

Annika – Grace

Arno – Eagle

Bonolo – Ease

Imka – Water

Kaya – Restful place

Kholwa – Believe

Lerato – Love

Lindiwe – Waited for

Londiwe – Protected

Mpho – Gift, blessing

Nandi – Sweet

Noxolo – Peace

Palesa – Flower

Thandiwe – Loving one

Thembeka – Reliable, trustworthy

Thenjiwe – The trusted one

Thulile – Quiet, peaceful

Zandile – They have multiplied

Zanele – Enough

Zinhle – The girls are good, beautiful

Amore – Love

Andrietta – Strong and manly

Aneke – Grace

Anika – Sweet-faced

Anja – Grace

Arabella – Yielding to prayer

Ava – Life

Azelle – Reserved

Aziza – Precious

Behati – She who brings happiness

Berhane – My light

Betje – Devoted to God

Bibi – Lady or grandmother

Brunelda – Armor or protection

Cezanne – Big flower

Christien – Follower of Christ

Collien – Girl

Popular South African female names

What are some common African girl names? Popular names are common and often favoured by parents. They are popular due to their meanings or for the famous/influential people that bore the name before them. For example, South African female monikers like Thusi and Thandie have been popularised by celebrities like Pearl Thusi and Thandie Newton.

Busisiwe – Blessed

Dikeledi – Tears

Duduzile – Consoled

Gabisile – Has made people envious

Gugulethu – Our treasure

Hlengiwe – Redeemed

Jabulisile – She has brought joy

Khanyisile – Has brought light

Khethiwe – The one who is chosen

Mbalenhle – Beautiful flower

Mieke – Afrikaans for water

Ndondoloza – Prudence

Nkazimulo – Glory

Nkosingiphile – The Lord gave me

Nobantu – Mother of people

Nobuhle – Mother of beauty, goodness

Nolwandle – Mother of oceans

Nomalanga – Mother of sun, sunshine

Nomandla – Mother of strength

Nomasonto – Mother of Sundays

Nomathalente – Mother of talents

Ntombifuthi – A girl again

Oratile – The origin

Philisiwe – Healed

Samukelisiwe – We have received a gift

Sibongile – We are grateful

Sibusisiwe – We're blessed

Thabisa – To bring joy

Thuthukile – Better person

Xolisile – We are sorry

Zibuyile – The dowry cows have come back

White South African female names

In South Africa, those who identify as white are of European descent. They are essentially divided between Anglophone descendants of British immigrants in South Africa and Afrikaners, who speak Afrikaans and are descendants of the Dutch East India Company's early settlers. Here are some popular female South African names.

Aba – Given to girls born on Thursday

Abebi – We asked and got her

Abina – Born on Tuesday

Ade – Princess

Adelheid – Nobility

Adiel – Animal Inspired

Adonis – Goddess of peace or love

Adowa – Noble

Adriaan – One who is from Adria

Agetha – Good woman

Aia – Eternal's mother

Aitan – A possessive woman

Ajani – She who always wins the struggle

Akpena – Thanks to God

Aletta – Truth

Alizea – Joyful

Amahle – The ancestors are here

Amogelang – welcoming

Ayize – Let it happen or come

Bandile – The girls have increased in number

Kai – Goddess of the sea

Kaikara – Goddess

Kaikura – Ground

Kamogelo – Acceptance

Kian – The beautiful one

Sinegugu – We now have a precious treasure

Sinenhlanhla – We now have luck

Thalente – Talent or a gift from God

Thandazile – Has/have prayed

Thandeka – Lovely, beloved

Thandiwe – Beloved

Thembeka – Be trustworthy and dependable

Thembekile – Trustworthy and reliable

Thembile – Hopeful, trusting

Ziphozonke – All our gifts

Zodwa – Abbreviation for Ntombizodwa

Zonke – All

Zonkizizwe – All the nations

What is a common South African name?

According to Business Tech, the most popular baby names for males in 2015 were Junior, Blessing, and Gift, while the most popular baby names for girls were Precious, Princess, and Angel, in that order. Dlamini was the most common Nguni clan surname, followed by Nkosi and Ndlovu.

What is the most used South African name?

According to Forebears, Johannes, Maria, Elizabeth, David, and Anna are the most popular ones.

What is a nice female African name?

According to Mama Natural, the most popular ones include Jahzara, Athiambo, Isoke and Adeniyi.

What is the African name for Queen?

Malkia (Swahili) is the name used for Queen. However there are other monikers for the term, but Malikia is the most popular one because Swahili is the most spoken language in Africa.

Because Africa has so many dialects, the name Queen changes depending on tribe/culture or language.

South African female names are among the most used when a baby girl is born. These names are great, and their meanings add to their charm. The nicest part about giving your newborn daughter South African female names is that she will treasure them and grow up to be the good girl her name inspires her to be.

