200+ European female names and meanings that you can adopt in 2022

The joy and celebration that comes with a successful pregnancy and birth cannot be simply explained. The happiness in a mother’s eyes and the pride in the father’s, are the type of emotions that can only be understood when you experience them. Finding the right names for your bundle of joy can be quite cumbersome since there are so many to choose from. But if you're expecting a girl, you won't go wrong with European female names.

A baby sitting on green grass next to a toy bear. Photo: @Singkham

Source: UGC

One of the most famous lines is "what's in a name." Yet, one of the most important and daunting of tasks for would-be parents is that of finding a perfect moniker for their little princess. It all sounds fun until you delve into the plethora of girl names out there, and it becomes totally overwhelming.

European female names

Do you love your name or you have always wanted to change it? How about you save your newborn from the trouble of having to change how they are called? Now, here is the list of the best female European names and meanings.

Girl names that start with b

Whether you are after elegance and sophistication, a touch of tradition or a nod to the great heroes and heroines of ancient myths, European baby names that start with b will have something for you. So, what are some western European female names for secret? They include:

Bay - Resembling a berry

Baz - Kingly or royal or eagle

Bea - Form of Beatrice or bringer of joy

Bei - Lotus bud

Bel - Sacred wood or paple tree

Boe -Water

Boh - Fun

Bon - Sweet

Bre - Beautiful

Bry - Lovely or precious

Bun - Loving

Baka - Crane

Bari - Beautiful, brilliant and outstanding

Bast - Cat-headed perfume Goddess

Baya - Weaver-bird

Beat - Bringer of joy and blessed

Beau - Beautiful

Bebe - Lady of the house

Bela - Evening time or a flower

Bell - White and beautiful

Bern - Brave

Bess - God is my oath

Beth - House of God

Bibi - Full of life

Bona - A strong builder

Brei - Never gives up

Brid - Strong; protective

Brye - Beautiful

Balee - Cute child

Banan - Fingertips or delicate

A girl sitting on a brown shawl. Photo: @Jcarter

Source: UGC

Barbe - Foreign and strange

Batia - Daughter of God

Batul - Ascetic virgin

Bayli - Bailiff

Beera - Name of Lord Shiva

Belda - Fair maiden

Belia - God's promise

Bella - Promise of God

Belle - Beautiful and pretty

Belva - Lovely and beautiful view

Benet - Blessed

Berna - Courageous young woman

Berne - Bold as a bear

Berny - One who brings victory

Berta - Famous and noble

Beton - Bringer of joy or traveller

Betti - Pledged to God

Betty - Cheerful

Bibie - Exalted one;

Bijou - Jewel-like

Bilea - Desire and beautiful

Billy - Resolute protector and beautiful

Biset - Rock dove

Blasa - Firebrand or stammerer

Bonny - Pretty and strange

Bonte - Goodness and kindness

Briar - Heather or a thorny plant

Brier - heather

Brona - Sorrowful

Benilda - With good intentions

Bedelia - Most powerful

Basimah - Smiling

Berniss - One who brings victory

Blanche - The white one

Bellette - Beautiful

Beranger - Courage of a bear

Bonameah - A friend

Bridgett - The exalted one

Brunella - Little one with brown hair

Beautiful European names for girls

Even before the baby is born and the gender is known, parents are busy searching for a perfect name for the apple of their eye that will bring immense joy to their life. Many opt for the European monikers because they remain timeless and classic. Here is a list of some of the best.

Emery - Home strength

Fleur - A beautiful and vibrant flower

Francoise - Free one

Gabrielle - God is my strength

Genevieve - Woman of the race

Greta - Pearl or pledged to God

Jeanne - God is gracious

Lorelei - Rock in the Rhine River

Madeline - Magnificent

Matilda - Mighty in battle

Millie - Industrious

Monique - A smart advisor

Marie - A lady of the sea

Nicollette - Victorious

Roisin - Little rose

Rosalee - A garden full of roses

Saoirse - Freedom

Sylvie - Someone from the forest

Willa - Protection

Alexandra - Defender of mankind

Adelaide - Noble

Adele - Nobility

Agnes - Holy

Aimee - A person who is nurturing

Amelie - Hardworking person

Anastasia - Resurrection

Angela - Angel

Annalise - Graced with God's bounty

Celeste - Heavenly

Charlotte - Freeman

Chole - Young green shoot

Claire - Clear

Cliodhna - Shapely

Dearbhla - True desire

Elodie - Riches from a foreign land

Ava - Life

Ariana - Most holy

Aurora - Dawn

Brisa - Breeze

Caroline - Freeman

Cora - Virtuous maiden

Diana - Divine

Emma - Universal

Esmeralda - Emerald

Galena - Serenity

Isla - Brilliant

Jules - Youthful

A woman covering a baby in a grey shawl. Photo: @Danparlante

Source: UGC

Mia - Mine

Nora - Honor

Oceana - Ocean

Robin - Bright

Sophie - Wisdom

Tamara - Palm tree

Veronica - She who brings victory

Ingeborg - Protection

Ingrid - Beautiful

Ingunn - Loved by Froy

Irene - Peaceful or serene

Iris - Goddess of the rainbow

Janne - God is gracious

Paulita - Tiny

Regina - Queen

Rosa - Roses

Samantha - Listener

Stella - Star

Valeria - To be strong

Vera - Truthful

Vega - A dweller in the meadows

Viviana - Lively

Lily - Beauty

Vigdis - War goddess

Vilhelmina - Determined protector

Ava - Living one

Abigail - Father’s joy

Autumn - Season of Autumn

Gunilla - A maiden who fights combat battles

Esmeralda - Emerald

Finola - Fair one

Flavia - Golden

Gabriella - God is my strength

Galena - Serenity

Hilda - Glorious

Isabella - God’s promise

Jules - Soft

June - Young

Katherine - Pure

Keren - Strength

Ariana - Pure

Aurora - The sleeping beauty

Caroline - Freeman

Celestina - Heavenly

Diane - Messenger of wellness

Dasha - God's Gift

Emma - Universal

Emily - Industrious

Gunn - Battle

European female names and surnames

European female names easily span languages, making them attractive for parents of differing backgrounds. They're a melting pot, much like the continent itself, and you can find nearly every name style among them in various spellings. Here are some of the best monikers:

Luna - Moon

Maria - Rebellious

Mariana - Drop of the sea

Martina - God of war

Marlena - Rebellious

Melba - Soft

Nicola - Victory

Nusa - Merciful

Ophelia - Helper

Rudolfa - Legendary female wolf

Sonya - Wisdom

Talia - Blooming

Tica - One who harvests

Adelina - Nobility

Alma - Nurturing

Antonella - Firstborn

Antonina - Flourishing

Bonita - Pretty little one

Camila - Huntress

Jolande - A violet flower

Juni - Young

Katie - Pure

Katherine - Crystal pure

Kirsten - Follower of Christ

Lagertha - Shield maiden

Laila - Dark

Lauren - Bay tree

Lillian - The lily flower

Linnea - A lime tree

Lucinda - Illuminate

Malin - High tower

Mareeba - From the sea

Megan - Capable

Natalie - Sunrise

Ragnhild - Warrior

Reidun - Lovely in the nest

Ronja - God’s joyful song

A baby sleeping on a pink fleece blanket. Photo: @Shahbaz

Source: UGC

Sissel - Without sight

Torill - Thunder

Tove - Beautiful

Ulla - Determination

Althaia - Healing

Andromeda - Ruler of man

Aretha - Virtuous

Athena - Goddess of war and wisdom

Benca - She will conquer

Bronya - Armour

Callie - Beautiful

Carissa - Beloved

Cynthia - Moon goddess

Daphne - Water nymph

Daria - She who holds firm the good

Darya - Wealthy

Eniko - Young female deer

Eve - Life

Gisella - Pledge

Grusha - Wild horse

Hanna - God's gift to me

Helena - Light

Hermione - Gods

Irina - Peace

Jacinta - Beautiful

Julija - Youth

Manya - Sea of bitterness

Marika - Rebellious woman

Eloise - Healthy

Deborah - Bee

Dorothy - Gift of God

Ebba - Strength

Elin - Hazelnut

Ella - Beautiful fairy

Erica - A woman who rules forever

Evelyn - Hazelnut

Filippa - Someone who loves horses

Freja - Noblewoman

Grethe - Pearl

Agda - Good-hearted

Agneta - Pure

Beatrix - She who makes you happy

Belinda - Bright serpent

Morina - Little blueberry

Olivia - Olive tree

Abigail - A father’s pride

Adahlia - Flower

Carmen - Poetry

Catalina - Pure

Daniela - God is my judge

Elena - Pure and bright shining light

Emilia - To excel

Florencia - Blooming

Juanita - Gods gift

Lucia - Light

Luciana - Bright light

Gunvor - Vigilant

Hadly - Field of heather

Hazel - Hazel tree

Heidi - Of noble birth

Hilma - Protective helmet

The best European female names have a story to tell; a narration of a child's birth, miracles, faith, tradition, history, family, and so much more. For this reason, many parents have swooned over these names for generations.

Yen.com.gh shared an article about the top 100+ Filipino girl names and their meanings. Filipinos have some of the most unique and sweet names ever. Most Filipino kids have three names, a Christian name, a western name, and a surname. In addition, many Filipino girl names have a Spanish or Italian origin.

Source: YEN.com.gh