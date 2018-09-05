200+ European female names and meanings that you can adopt in 2022
The joy and celebration that comes with a successful pregnancy and birth cannot be simply explained. The happiness in a mother’s eyes and the pride in the father’s, are the type of emotions that can only be understood when you experience them. Finding the right names for your bundle of joy can be quite cumbersome since there are so many to choose from. But if you're expecting a girl, you won't go wrong with European female names.
One of the most famous lines is "what's in a name." Yet, one of the most important and daunting of tasks for would-be parents is that of finding a perfect moniker for their little princess. It all sounds fun until you delve into the plethora of girl names out there, and it becomes totally overwhelming.
European female names
Do you love your name or you have always wanted to change it? How about you save your newborn from the trouble of having to change how they are called? Now, here is the list of the best female European names and meanings.
Girl names that start with b
Whether you are after elegance and sophistication, a touch of tradition or a nod to the great heroes and heroines of ancient myths, European baby names that start with b will have something for you. So, what are some western European female names for secret? They include:
- Bay - Resembling a berry
- Baz - Kingly or royal or eagle
- Bea - Form of Beatrice or bringer of joy
- Bei - Lotus bud
- Bel - Sacred wood or paple tree
- Boe -Water
- Boh - Fun
- Bon - Sweet
- Bre - Beautiful
- Bry - Lovely or precious
- Bun - Loving
- Baka - Crane
- Bari - Beautiful, brilliant and outstanding
- Bast - Cat-headed perfume Goddess
- Baya - Weaver-bird
- Beat - Bringer of joy and blessed
- Beau - Beautiful
- Bebe - Lady of the house
- Bela - Evening time or a flower
- Bell - White and beautiful
- Bern - Brave
- Bess - God is my oath
- Beth - House of God
- Bibi - Full of life
- Bona - A strong builder
- Brei - Never gives up
- Brid - Strong; protective
- Brye - Beautiful
- Balee - Cute child
- Banan - Fingertips or delicate
- Barbe - Foreign and strange
- Batia - Daughter of God
- Batul - Ascetic virgin
- Bayli - Bailiff
- Beera - Name of Lord Shiva
- Belda - Fair maiden
- Belia - God's promise
- Bella - Promise of God
- Belle - Beautiful and pretty
- Belva - Lovely and beautiful view
- Benet - Blessed
- Berna - Courageous young woman
- Berne - Bold as a bear
- Berny - One who brings victory
- Berta - Famous and noble
- Beton - Bringer of joy or traveller
- Betti - Pledged to God
- Betty - Cheerful
- Bibie - Exalted one;
- Bijou - Jewel-like
- Bilea - Desire and beautiful
- Billy - Resolute protector and beautiful
- Biset - Rock dove
- Blasa - Firebrand or stammerer
- Bonny - Pretty and strange
- Bonte - Goodness and kindness
- Briar - Heather or a thorny plant
- Brier - heather
- Brona - Sorrowful
- Benilda - With good intentions
- Bedelia - Most powerful
- Basimah - Smiling
- Berniss - One who brings victory
- Blanche - The white one
- Bellette - Beautiful
- Beranger - Courage of a bear
- Bonameah - A friend
- Bridgett - The exalted one
- Brunella - Little one with brown hair
Beautiful European names for girls
Even before the baby is born and the gender is known, parents are busy searching for a perfect name for the apple of their eye that will bring immense joy to their life. Many opt for the European monikers because they remain timeless and classic. Here is a list of some of the best.
- Emery - Home strength
- Fleur - A beautiful and vibrant flower
- Francoise - Free one
- Gabrielle - God is my strength
- Genevieve - Woman of the race
- Greta - Pearl or pledged to God
- Jeanne - God is gracious
- Lorelei - Rock in the Rhine River
- Madeline - Magnificent
- Matilda - Mighty in battle
- Millie - Industrious
- Monique - A smart advisor
- Marie - A lady of the sea
- Nicollette - Victorious
- Roisin - Little rose
- Rosalee - A garden full of roses
- Saoirse - Freedom
- Sylvie - Someone from the forest
- Willa - Protection
- Alexandra - Defender of mankind
- Adelaide - Noble
- Adele - Nobility
- Agnes - Holy
- Aimee - A person who is nurturing
- Amelie - Hardworking person
- Anastasia - Resurrection
- Angela - Angel
- Annalise - Graced with God's bounty
- Celeste - Heavenly
- Charlotte - Freeman
- Chole - Young green shoot
- Claire - Clear
- Cliodhna - Shapely
- Dearbhla - True desire
- Elodie - Riches from a foreign land
- Ava - Life
- Ariana - Most holy
- Aurora - Dawn
- Brisa - Breeze
- Caroline - Freeman
- Cora - Virtuous maiden
- Diana - Divine
- Emma - Universal
- Esmeralda - Emerald
- Galena - Serenity
- Isla - Brilliant
- Jules - Youthful
- Mia - Mine
- Nora - Honor
- Oceana - Ocean
- Robin - Bright
- Sophie - Wisdom
- Tamara - Palm tree
- Veronica - She who brings victory
- Ingeborg - Protection
- Ingrid - Beautiful
- Ingunn - Loved by Froy
- Irene - Peaceful or serene
- Iris - Goddess of the rainbow
- Janne - God is gracious
- Paulita - Tiny
- Regina - Queen
- Rosa - Roses
- Samantha - Listener
- Stella - Star
- Valeria - To be strong
- Vera - Truthful
- Vega - A dweller in the meadows
- Viviana - Lively
- Lily - Beauty
- Vigdis - War goddess
- Vilhelmina - Determined protector
- Ava - Living one
- Abigail - Father’s joy
- Autumn - Season of Autumn
- Gunilla - A maiden who fights combat battles
- Esmeralda - Emerald
- Finola - Fair one
- Flavia - Golden
- Gabriella - God is my strength
- Galena - Serenity
- Hilda - Glorious
- Isabella - God’s promise
- Jules - Soft
- June - Young
- Katherine - Pure
- Keren - Strength
- Ariana - Pure
- Aurora - The sleeping beauty
- Caroline - Freeman
- Celestina - Heavenly
- Diane - Messenger of wellness
- Dasha - God's Gift
- Emma - Universal
- Emily - Industrious
- Gunn - Battle
European female names and surnames
European female names easily span languages, making them attractive for parents of differing backgrounds. They're a melting pot, much like the continent itself, and you can find nearly every name style among them in various spellings. Here are some of the best monikers:
- Luna - Moon
- Maria - Rebellious
- Mariana - Drop of the sea
- Martina - God of war
- Marlena - Rebellious
- Melba - Soft
- Nicola - Victory
- Nusa - Merciful
- Ophelia - Helper
- Rudolfa - Legendary female wolf
- Sonya - Wisdom
- Talia - Blooming
- Tica - One who harvests
- Adelina - Nobility
- Alma - Nurturing
- Antonella - Firstborn
- Antonina - Flourishing
- Bonita - Pretty little one
- Camila - Huntress
- Jolande - A violet flower
- Juni - Young
- Katie - Pure
- Katherine - Crystal pure
- Kirsten - Follower of Christ
- Lagertha - Shield maiden
- Laila - Dark
- Lauren - Bay tree
- Lillian - The lily flower
- Linnea - A lime tree
- Lucinda - Illuminate
- Malin - High tower
- Mareeba - From the sea
- Megan - Capable
- Natalie - Sunrise
- Ragnhild - Warrior
- Reidun - Lovely in the nest
- Ronja - God’s joyful song
- Sissel - Without sight
- Torill - Thunder
- Tove - Beautiful
- Ulla - Determination
- Althaia - Healing
- Andromeda - Ruler of man
- Aretha - Virtuous
- Athena - Goddess of war and wisdom
- Benca - She will conquer
- Bronya - Armour
- Callie - Beautiful
- Carissa - Beloved
- Cynthia - Moon goddess
- Daphne - Water nymph
- Daria - She who holds firm the good
- Darya - Wealthy
- Eniko - Young female deer
- Eve - Life
- Gisella - Pledge
- Grusha - Wild horse
- Hanna - God's gift to me
- Helena - Light
- Hermione - Gods
- Irina - Peace
- Jacinta - Beautiful
- Julija - Youth
- Manya - Sea of bitterness
- Marika - Rebellious woman
- Eloise - Healthy
- Deborah - Bee
- Dorothy - Gift of God
- Ebba - Strength
- Elin - Hazelnut
- Ella - Beautiful fairy
- Erica - A woman who rules forever
- Evelyn - Hazelnut
- Filippa - Someone who loves horses
- Freja - Noblewoman
- Grethe - Pearl
- Agda - Good-hearted
- Agneta - Pure
- Beatrix - She who makes you happy
- Belinda - Bright serpent
- Morina - Little blueberry
- Olivia - Olive tree
- Abigail - A father’s pride
- Adahlia - Flower
- Carmen - Poetry
- Catalina - Pure
- Daniela - God is my judge
- Elena - Pure and bright shining light
- Emilia - To excel
- Florencia - Blooming
- Juanita - Gods gift
- Lucia - Light
- Luciana - Bright light
- Gunvor - Vigilant
- Hadly - Field of heather
- Hazel - Hazel tree
- Heidi - Of noble birth
- Hilma - Protective helmet
The best European female names have a story to tell; a narration of a child's birth, miracles, faith, tradition, history, family, and so much more. For this reason, many parents have swooned over these names for generations.
