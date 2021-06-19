Maxim Hot 100: list of winners throughout the years since 2000

Maxim is an international men’s magazine famous for its photography of actresses, singers, and female models whose careers are at their peak. Maxim Hot 100 is a release that the magazine does every year. The top position of the Hot 100 is contested, and the person with the most votes is declared the winner. This tradition has taken place since 2000, and there have been over twenty winners since then.

Maxim Hot 100 winners. Photo: Fred Duval, Jamie Squire, Edward Berthelot (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Does Maxim magazine still exist? The magazine was launched in the UK in 1995, but since 1997, it has been based in New York City. It is a famous magazine that has around 9 million readers every month. Therefore, winning the Hot 100 is a big deal since all those readers will know who you are. The magazine publishes 16 editions which are sold in 75 countries worldwide.

Maxim Hot 100 winners

Every year, the magazine’s readers pick the person they think should win the contest. The votes are counted, and the winner is announced at the specified time. Since 2000, an assortment of beautiful, talented women have had this honour. Do you want to know who they are? Here is the list of Maxim’s hottest since 2000.

1. Estella Warren – 2000

Actress Estella Warren attends the KM Fine Arts presentation of "Tete A Tete" at KM Fine Arts LA Studio. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Estella Dawn Warren is a Canadian actress, fashion model and former synchronized swimmer. She won the Maxim Hot 100 in 2000 when she was only 21 years old. She is now 42 years old and continues to grow her portfolio.

2. Jessica Alba – 2001

Jessica Alba is seen in Midtown on May 05, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Gotham

Source: Getty Images

Everyone knows who Jessica Alba is. However, in 2001, when she was just 20 years old, she was a relatively unknown name. Despite this, she managed to snag the top spot on the magazine and is the youngest person to do so since then. She grew her career since then and is now one of the most renowned American actresses.

3. Jennifer Garner – 2002

In this image released on March 13, Jennifer Garner walks onstage during Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Jennifer Anne Garner is an American actress and producer. She won the contest in 2002 when she was thirty years old. This was the first time anyone won their first time on the list.

4. Christina Aguilera – 2003

Christina Aguilera poses for a photo during the Unstoppable Weekend grand opening celebration at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Photo: Denise Truscello

Source: Getty Images

Until 2003, all the winners had been actresses. Christina Aguilera was the first singer ever to top the list. She was 22 years old when she won, which is a statement of how good a singer she was.

5. Jessica Simpson – 2004

Jessica Simpson attends Create & Cultivate Los Angeles at Rolling Greens Los Angeles. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Jessica Simpson is a singer/actress who topped the list in 2004. She is an American singer, actress, fashion designer, and author. She is a multifaceted queen, and it is no surprise that most people thought she was the hottest that year.

6. Eva Longoria – 2005 and 2006

Eva Longoria speaks at the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards on March 07, 2021. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Eva Jacqueline Longoria Baston is an American actress and producer. She topped the list two years in a row which goes to show how much her fans loved her. She is also the oldest person to top the list in the history of the magazine at 31.

7. Lindsay Lohan – 2007

Lindsay Lohan attends the 2019 Ali Forney Center Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on October 25, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

In 2007, Lindsay Lohan topped the list. She is an American actress, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and television presenter. Her career began at the tender age of ten and is still going strong even at 34.

8. Marisa Miller – 2008

Marisa Miller arrives at the Hurley Walk The Walk 2011 National Championship held at Huntington Beach Pier on August 4, 2011 in Huntington Beach, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Source: Getty Images

Marisa is an American model who also moonlights as a film actress. Her stunning beauty and skill on the runway won her the top spot in 2008. She was the second person to win the same year she debuted on the list, which is not an easy feat to achieve.

9. Olivia Wilde – 2009

Olivia Wilde, Actress, Director & Activist, speaks with Katie Couric, journalist & founder, Katie Couric Media, during the 2020 Makers Conference. Photo: Kyle Grillot

Source: Getty Images

Olivia was 25 when she won the Hot 100 in 2009. She is an actress, filmmaker, and film director famous for her role as Remy “Thirteen” Hadley in the medical drama television series House.

10. Katy Perry – 2010

"American Idol" is back with a live coast-to-coast episode as the top seven contestants perform two songs each. Photo: Eric McCandless

Source: Getty Images

Katy Perry is one of the most famous singers of all time. She was top of the list in 2010 when she was at the height of her fame.

11. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley – 2011

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Rosie is an English model and actress who is known for her work for Victoria’s Secret. She is one of the few models who have topped the list and was the winner the same year she debuted.

12. Bar Rafaeli – 2012

Model Bar Refaeli attends the Mazda Spring Cocktail at Sony Centre on May 23, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Isa Foltin

Source: Getty Images

Rafaeli is an Israeli model, television host, and entrepreneur. She is the perfect combination of beauty and brains and is one of Israeli’s most internationally successful models. She was named maxim's hottest in2012.

13. Miley Cyrus – 2013

Miley Cyrus performs a Tribute to Frontline Heroes during the 2021 NCAA Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 03, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Jamie Squire

Source: Getty Images

Miley is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who is known for her raspy voice. She rose to fame when she played Hannah Montana, so it was inevitable that she would top the list at some point.

14. Candice Swanepoel – 2014

Candice Swanepoel attends the Green Carpet Fashion Awards during the Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 on September 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro

Source: Getty Images

Candice Susan Swanepoel is a South African model and philanthropist who is known for being Victoria’s Secret angel. She got her angel contract in 2010 and, barely four years later, won the Maxim Hot 100. She is also one of the top-earning models in the world.

15. Taylor Swift – 2015

Taylor Swift, winner of the Global icon Award, is seen during The BRIT Awards 2021 at The O2 Arena on May 11, 2021 in London, England. Photo: JMEnternational

Source: Getty Images

Taylor Swift is a name that is recognizable all over the world. She is an American singer-songwriter whose lyricism takes inspiration from her personal life and experiences. In addition, she is a stunning beauty, so it is no surprise that her fans voted for her.

16. Stella Maxwell – 2016

Stella Maxwell walks the runway during the Etro fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2020-2021 on February 21, 2020 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Jacopo Raule

Source: Getty Images

Stella is another model who managed to top the list. She is a Belgian-born Northern Irish-New Zealand model who is also Victoria’s Secret model.

17. Hailey Baldwin – 2017

Hailey Bieber is seen on May 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bellocqimages

Source: Getty Images

Hailey Baldwin, currently Hailey Beiber, is an American model and social media personality. She was top of the list at age 20, which is quite an achievement. She is married to Canadian singer Justin Beiber, which has elevated her game to a whole new level.

18. Kate Upton – 2018

Kate Upton attends Canada Goose and Vogue host Cocktails and Conversation about impact climate change has on the future of polar bears event at Smogshoppe in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JB Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Katherine is an American model and actress who topped the list in 2018. The blonde bombshell was the pick for the hottest person out of 100 contestants in that year.

19. Olivia Culpo – 2019

Olivia Culpo is seen in Manhattan on June 14, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Robert Kamau

Source: Getty Images

Olivia Culpo is a fashion influencer, social media personality, and actress who won in 2019. She was crowned Miss USA and Miss Universe in 2012.

20. Delta Goodrem – 2020

Singer Delta Goodrem performs as models walk the runway during the Manning Cartell show during Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2021 Resort '22 Collections at Carriageworks. Photo: Stefan Gosatti

Source: Getty Images

Who won Maxim's hot 100 list in 2020? Well, the lucky lady was Delta Goodrem. She is an Australian singer, songwriter, and actress. She started her career at the age of fifteen and has become one of the most recognizable names in the industry.

21. Teyana Taylor – 2021

Teyana Taylor wears a black shirt, a black and gray leopard print long trench coat with a large belt, outside Mugler, during Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Who is number 1 on Maxim's hot 100? This year, the lucky lady who was picked out of the Maxim Hot 100 winners, 2021 list, is Teyana Taylor. She is an American singer-songwriter, actress, dancer, choreographer, director, and model. The multifaceted queen is also the first black woman ever to top this list.

The Maxim Hot 100 is a yearly competition where the magazine readers pick who they think is the best among the 100 names listed. First, the person with the most votes is named in that year’s publication. After that, the Maxim Hot 100 party is held to celebrate the people who made it to the list. Do you want to know which people have won since 2000?

Yen.com.gh has a list of 100 of the best senior high schools in Ghana according to the WAEC standard. Enrolling your children in the best senior high schools in Ghana can make a difference in their academic journey.

Names such as Aquinas Secondary and Wesley Grammar will always ring a bell whenever top-performing institutions are mentioned. This is partly due to the track record of excellence that the schools have had over the years.

Source: Yen.com.gh