Maxim Hot 100: list of winners throughout the years since 2000
Maxim is an international men’s magazine famous for its photography of actresses, singers, and female models whose careers are at their peak. Maxim Hot 100 is a release that the magazine does every year. The top position of the Hot 100 is contested, and the person with the most votes is declared the winner. This tradition has taken place since 2000, and there have been over twenty winners since then.
Does Maxim magazine still exist? The magazine was launched in the UK in 1995, but since 1997, it has been based in New York City. It is a famous magazine that has around 9 million readers every month. Therefore, winning the Hot 100 is a big deal since all those readers will know who you are. The magazine publishes 16 editions which are sold in 75 countries worldwide.
Maxim Hot 100 winners
Every year, the magazine’s readers pick the person they think should win the contest. The votes are counted, and the winner is announced at the specified time. Since 2000, an assortment of beautiful, talented women have had this honour. Do you want to know who they are? Here is the list of Maxim’s hottest since 2000.
1. Estella Warren – 2000
Estella Dawn Warren is a Canadian actress, fashion model and former synchronized swimmer. She won the Maxim Hot 100 in 2000 when she was only 21 years old. She is now 42 years old and continues to grow her portfolio.
2. Jessica Alba – 2001
Everyone knows who Jessica Alba is. However, in 2001, when she was just 20 years old, she was a relatively unknown name. Despite this, she managed to snag the top spot on the magazine and is the youngest person to do so since then. She grew her career since then and is now one of the most renowned American actresses.
3. Jennifer Garner – 2002
Jennifer Anne Garner is an American actress and producer. She won the contest in 2002 when she was thirty years old. This was the first time anyone won their first time on the list.
4. Christina Aguilera – 2003
Until 2003, all the winners had been actresses. Christina Aguilera was the first singer ever to top the list. She was 22 years old when she won, which is a statement of how good a singer she was.
5. Jessica Simpson – 2004
Jessica Simpson is a singer/actress who topped the list in 2004. She is an American singer, actress, fashion designer, and author. She is a multifaceted queen, and it is no surprise that most people thought she was the hottest that year.
6. Eva Longoria – 2005 and 2006
Eva Jacqueline Longoria Baston is an American actress and producer. She topped the list two years in a row which goes to show how much her fans loved her. She is also the oldest person to top the list in the history of the magazine at 31.
7. Lindsay Lohan – 2007
In 2007, Lindsay Lohan topped the list. She is an American actress, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and television presenter. Her career began at the tender age of ten and is still going strong even at 34.
8. Marisa Miller – 2008
Marisa is an American model who also moonlights as a film actress. Her stunning beauty and skill on the runway won her the top spot in 2008. She was the second person to win the same year she debuted on the list, which is not an easy feat to achieve.
9. Olivia Wilde – 2009
Olivia was 25 when she won the Hot 100 in 2009. She is an actress, filmmaker, and film director famous for her role as Remy “Thirteen” Hadley in the medical drama television series House.
10. Katy Perry – 2010
Katy Perry is one of the most famous singers of all time. She was top of the list in 2010 when she was at the height of her fame.
11. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley – 2011
Rosie is an English model and actress who is known for her work for Victoria’s Secret. She is one of the few models who have topped the list and was the winner the same year she debuted.
12. Bar Rafaeli – 2012
Rafaeli is an Israeli model, television host, and entrepreneur. She is the perfect combination of beauty and brains and is one of Israeli’s most internationally successful models. She was named maxim's hottest in2012.
13. Miley Cyrus – 2013
Miley is an American singer, songwriter, and actress who is known for her raspy voice. She rose to fame when she played Hannah Montana, so it was inevitable that she would top the list at some point.
14. Candice Swanepoel – 2014
Candice Susan Swanepoel is a South African model and philanthropist who is known for being Victoria’s Secret angel. She got her angel contract in 2010 and, barely four years later, won the Maxim Hot 100. She is also one of the top-earning models in the world.
15. Taylor Swift – 2015
Taylor Swift is a name that is recognizable all over the world. She is an American singer-songwriter whose lyricism takes inspiration from her personal life and experiences. In addition, she is a stunning beauty, so it is no surprise that her fans voted for her.
16. Stella Maxwell – 2016
Stella is another model who managed to top the list. She is a Belgian-born Northern Irish-New Zealand model who is also Victoria’s Secret model.
17. Hailey Baldwin – 2017
Hailey Baldwin, currently Hailey Beiber, is an American model and social media personality. She was top of the list at age 20, which is quite an achievement. She is married to Canadian singer Justin Beiber, which has elevated her game to a whole new level.
18. Kate Upton – 2018
Katherine is an American model and actress who topped the list in 2018. The blonde bombshell was the pick for the hottest person out of 100 contestants in that year.
19. Olivia Culpo – 2019
Olivia Culpo is a fashion influencer, social media personality, and actress who won in 2019. She was crowned Miss USA and Miss Universe in 2012.
20. Delta Goodrem – 2020
Who won Maxim's hot 100 list in 2020? Well, the lucky lady was Delta Goodrem. She is an Australian singer, songwriter, and actress. She started her career at the age of fifteen and has become one of the most recognizable names in the industry.
21. Teyana Taylor – 2021
Who is number 1 on Maxim's hot 100? This year, the lucky lady who was picked out of the Maxim Hot 100 winners, 2021 list, is Teyana Taylor. She is an American singer-songwriter, actress, dancer, choreographer, director, and model. The multifaceted queen is also the first black woman ever to top this list.
