Kaila Wilkey (Winter Blanco) ethnicity, nationality, siblings, parents, net worth

Kaila Wilkey, better known as Winter Blanco, is a social media personality, rapper, and reality television star from the United States. She has appeared on Bad Girls Club and Reunion as herself. Additionally, she is a YouTuber and rapper.

Kaila Wilkey looking sassy. Photo: @wiintrr

Kalia Wilkey's social media following reflects her popularity. She is a popular YouTuber who enjoys discussing her relationships and showbiz online.

Kaila Wilkey's profile summary

Name: Kaila Wilkey

Kaila Wilkey Nickname: Winter Blanco

Winter Blanco Date of birth: April 24, 1993

April 24, 1993 Age: 28 years (as of 2021)

28 years (as of 2021) Birthplace: California, United States

California, United States Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements: 34-28-40

34-28-40 Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Relationship status: Single

Single Profession: Social media personality, rapper, and reality star

Social media personality, rapper, and reality star Winter from BGC Instagram page: @wiintrr

Early life

Kalia was born on April 24, 1993, in California, United States. Her mothers' name is Melissa, and she was brought up in California before relocating to San Francisco.

How old is Winter Blanco?

How old is Kaila from BGC? The Bad Girls Club star is 28 years old as of 2021. Winter is a Taurus and celebrates her birthday in April.

Ethnicity, nationality, and family

Kaila Wilkey in a social media photo. Photo: @wiintrr

Where is Winter from? She is an American and was born and brought up in the USA. But due to her accent, Kaila Wilkey's nationality has been a subject of discussion, especially from tabloids.

Kaila Wilkey's parents are from different countries and cultures. Her father is from Trinidad, while her mother is from the USA. Her parents met in the USA when her father had migrated from the United Kingdom.

So, what is Winter Blanco's ethnicity? Kalia identifies as white, however, she has mixed ethnicity based on her parent's origins.

Acting and singing careers

Kaila Wilkey is a multi-talented person. Not only is she a YouTuber, but also a musician and a talented actress. The last past years have been exceptional for the young TV star.

Kaila Wilkey was part of Bad Girls Club in its 16th season's cast. As a result, she gained immense popularity, and fans referred to her as Kaila from Bad Girls Club.

After leaving BGC, the TV star started recording music. But it was not her first time in the field. Before BGC, she was in a group called White Girl Mob. The most popular song from the group is The Hundreds.

When she went independent, Kaila released Ratchet. Despite the song getting many views on YouTube, it was criticized for its title and lyrics. Nevertheless, the TV star has some good rap songs. Made of Glass is another of her popular tracks.

Kaila as a YouTuber

Besides music, Kaila uses her YouTube channel to post different videos. For example, she uploads makeup tutorials, personal vlogs, cooking and travel videos. The channel was created on 31 July 2013, and it boasts over 391k subscribers at the time of writing.

Authorship

Winter Blanco with a copy of her book, See I Was Right. Photo: @wiintrr

The star has published a bestseller book by the title See, I Was Right. The book was published on June 27, 2021, and talks about K's journey, personal and professional life.

Kaila's dating history

Kaila Wilkey's rumours of dating celebrities are not new. Although little is known about her dating life before BGC, the reality star was with Justin Combs.

While the relationship with the son of rapper P. Diddy did not last, it gave her brand more exposure.

After breaking up with Justine, Kaila Wilkey concentrated on her music career and growing her YouTube channel. However, she was rumoured to be dating Shad Moss, commonly known as Bow Wow.

Currently, she is single and has confirmed it in her YouTube videos. Additionally, she has made many statements insinuating that she is not dating now.

Kaila's net worth and income streams

Her net worth is undisclosed. Also, there is no verified information regarding the matter. Below is a summary of her income streams:

Kaila works for Savage Fenty, a lingerie business by Rihanna as an ambassador.

YouTube is also another key revenue stream for the TV star. According to Stat Mash, Kaila from BGC has a YouTube channel worth $8,000 as of December 2021.

Winter from Bad Girls Club also earns from her influencing gigs. Currently, she is the Frost Collection's ambassador. But she has not disclosed financial details about her partnership with the Los Angeles fashion house.

also earns from her influencing gigs. Currently, she is the Frost Collection's ambassador. But she has not disclosed financial details about her partnership with the Los Angeles fashion house. Acting is also her other source of income. She starred in Bad Girls Club for four episodes between 2016 and 2017. According to Answers, each cast member receives around $40,000 per show.

Kaila Wilkey is one of the content creators experimenting with new forms of entertainment. While she is no longer a contestant on reality TV shows, the outspoken YouTuber uses her extensive social media following to stay relevant and earn money.

