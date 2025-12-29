Liverpool’s defensive struggles are exposed as they concede 26 goals in 18 league games despite a recent winning streak

Virgil van Dijk and Arne Slot highlighted set-piece vulnerabilities and the urgent need for defensive reinforcements

An Arsenal star has emerged as the ideal right-back solution Liverpool could target to stabilize their backline

Liverpool, the reigning Premier League champions, are currently grappling with significant defensive struggles this season.

While they have managed to climb back up to fourth place after a recent three-game winning streak, cracks in their backline remain evident.

According to the Premier League, the Reds have conceded 26 goals in just 18 league matches, raising concerns over both individual errors and set-piece vulnerabilities.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk has highlighted the recurring problem of conceding from set-pieces, pointing out that many goals come not from the initial contact but from the subsequent phases, as Goal noted.

He emphasized the importance of constant training to improve in this area, noting that the defensive unit has let in too many goals in these situations and that improvement is essential for long-term success.

Manager Arne Slot has also acknowledged Liverpool’s shortcomings in set-piece situations, underlining that the team struggles not only to prevent goals but also to capitalize on corners, free-kicks, and throw-ins.

Despite these issues, the squad has managed to find ways to secure victories, showing resilience even when mistakes occur.

Slot stressed that while recent wins from games where the opposition scored via set-pieces represent progress, there remains a pressing need for defensive reinforcement to avoid costly lapses in future fixtures.

Jurrien Timber emerges as the solution

In the search for defensive reinforcements, Liverpool have been urged to consider a bold approach by targeting Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber. The versatile Dutch defender has been among Arsenal’s standout performers this season, impressing with his reliability and 1v1 defensive skills.

Although Timber has over two years remaining on his contract and Arsenal are reportedly keen to extend his stay at the Emirates, former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock believes Timber would perfectly address Liverpool’s right-back deficiencies.

As Goal stated, Warnock argues that Liverpool’s current options, including Jeremie Frimpong, Joe Gomez, and Conor Bradley, have struggled with injuries and lack the consistency required to perform week in, week out.

Bringing in a specialist like Timber would stabilise the right-back position, providing balance to the team and freeing midfielders such as Szoboszlai to operate more effectively.

He also praised Timber’s recovery from an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury, noting the defender’s physical resilience and capability to perform at the highest level.

Timber’s ability to excel in one-on-one situations and contribute both defensively and offensively makes him an ideal candidate for Liverpool as they look to reinforce their squad.

While acquiring him from a rival club may be a challenging prospect, Warnock insists that Timber represents exactly the type of player Liverpool need to address their pressing defensive problems, particularly in the right-back role, and maintain their competitiveness at the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool's interest in Antoine Semenyo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh covered Liverpool’s reported interest in Antoine Semenyo, highlighting the Reds’ potential move for the Bournemouth striker.

The report even included a transfer speculation link on their official website, connecting the Ghanaian forward to a possible Premier League switch.

